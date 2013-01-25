Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 4

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium after this 13th stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) broke Robbie McEwen's long standing record of 12 stage victories on Friday, taking the Tour Down Under's fourth stage in Tanunda.

A high-speed crash was a major talking point at day's end while World Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) got some added training in, joining 20-year-old Damien Howson (UniSA - Australia) in a 118km-long breakaway.





Check out the video below to see what they think!