Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 4
Greipel does it again; ochre to be decided on Willunga
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) broke Robbie McEwen's long standing record of 12 stage victories on Friday, taking the Tour Down Under's fourth stage in Tanunda.
A high-speed crash was a major talking point at day's end while World Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) got some added training in, joining 20-year-old Damien Howson (UniSA - Australia) in a 118km-long breakaway.
Check out the video below to see what they think!
