Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 5
Stage win for Gerrans, leader's jersey for Slagter
Simon Gerrans notched Orica GreenEdge's first-ever Tour Down Under stage win as he captured a stellar stage victory on Old Willunga Hill.
Gerrans edged out Tom Jelte Slagter at the line, and while the young Dutchman fell just short of adding a second Tour Down Under stage victory to his palmares the Blanco rider put 28 seconds into GC leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) to take over the ochre jersey with just one stage remaining.
Phil Anderson and Cyclingnews' Australian Editor Jane Aubrey take a look over all the action from Stage 5, assessing the performances of Orica GreenEdge, Blanco and Sky Procycling, and look ahead to the concluding stage on Sunday.
