Video: Michael Matthews' Scott Foil

Image 1 of 5 Michael Matthews on his Scott Foil which was sporting pink bar tape for stage 3 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 maglia rosa Michael Matthews with the Giro d'Italia Lupo Wolfi mascot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The maglia rosa, Michael Matthews during the stage on his Scott Foil (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) looks down to check his winning margin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) victory salute after winning the stage 3 sprint

Michael Matthews sprinted to stage three victory at the Giro d'Italia on board his Orica-GreenEdge team issue Scott Foil for his second career win at the race while wearing the maglia rosa. Matthews' blue and black bike for the stage was fitted with pink bar tape in celebration of the 24-year-old leading the race for the second straight day and seventh time in his career.

Cyclingnews spoke to a team mechanic before the stage to find out more about the bike that later crossed the line first in Sestri Levante. The mechanic explained that for the stage Matthews would have 53-39 chainrings with a 11-28 cassette as the percorso was "up and down" and also provides a straight chain line as well. As per normal, Matthews is rolling on Shimano C50 wheels while seated on a Fizik Antares saddle.

The pink bar tape is currently the only sign of Matthews being the maglia rosa of the race and far less understated than last year when the team supplied him with a completely pink bike although with the Australian retaining pink for stage four there could be further additions of colour. Matthews wore pink socks and gloves for the stage and while he had pink knicks on before the start of the stage, reverted to the team issue when the racing started.

