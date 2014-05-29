inCycle video: Giro d'Italia and Michael Matthews' stay in pink

Image 1 of 2 Michael Matthews on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Michael Matthews on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews' debut Giro d'Italia was a race to remember for the Australian 23-year-old with a team time trial victory in Belfast, six days in the maglia rosa and victory on stage 6. While the Orica-GreenEdge rider withdrew from the race after placing second on stage 10 with a fractured talebone and several abrasions after crashing on stage 9, it was a highly successful first corsa rosa.

This inCycle video takes you behind the scenes once the stage has finished to find out the protocols of the podium presentations for the stage winner and jersey wearers that Matthews went through after stage 7 to Foligno.

Along with his stint in pink, Matthews also enjoyed podium presentations for the young riders' maglia bianco and the climbers maglia azzurra. Along with the podium presentations for the race leader is the post-race conference in the mix zone with TV and print journalists.

After the podium and mix zone, Matthews' next port of call is the anti-doping mobile which is his last responsibility.

Only then can he make his way to the team bus — one hour after the race has finished.

