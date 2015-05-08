Video: Five riders to watch for the Tour of California

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish wins a stage in the 2014 race in Thousand Oaks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) Image 3 of 5 The 2015 Tour of California route (Image credit: Amgen Tour of California) Image 4 of 5 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Robert Gesink returns to racing at Fleche (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The Tour of California turns 10 this Sunday as the riders embark on eight days of racing, which takes them from Sacramento and down the coast to the finish in Pasadena. With Bradley Wiggins not returning to defend his title, there is only one former champion on the start line in Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo). The Dutchman is still returning from an early season injury, and we’re likely to see a new winner on the top step when the race finishes in over a week’s time.

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the home nation’s GC hopes as he returns to the race for the first time since 2012. Talansky is yet to prove himself this year with disappointing results at his early season races, and the team will be hoping that he can turn that around in California.

With four flat stages this season, there are plenty of chances for the sprinters to notch up a victory. Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) has been on flying form this season and is the man to watch out for on the flat finishes.

