Video: Five riders to watch for the Tour of California
Talansky and Cavendish lead the way
The Tour of California turns 10 this Sunday as the riders embark on eight days of racing, which takes them from Sacramento and down the coast to the finish in Pasadena. With Bradley Wiggins not returning to defend his title, there is only one former champion on the start line in Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo). The Dutchman is still returning from an early season injury, and we’re likely to see a new winner on the top step when the race finishes in over a week’s time.
Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the home nation’s GC hopes as he returns to the race for the first time since 2012. Talansky is yet to prove himself this year with disappointing results at his early season races, and the team will be hoping that he can turn that around in California.
With four flat stages this season, there are plenty of chances for the sprinters to notch up a victory. Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) has been on flying form this season and is the man to watch out for on the flat finishes.
Watch the below video to see who else made our five riders to watch for the Tour of California and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
