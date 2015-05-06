Cavendish headlines Etixx-QuickStep for Tour of California

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) enjoying his time in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish is all smiles at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe was a revelation of the Ardennes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish has been confirmed to lead the Etixx-QuickStep team in the upcoming Tour of California. Coming off three stage victories in the Tour of Turkey last week, the Manx missile has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks, and he is on target to add to his five career stage wins in California.

Cavendish will be joined by his lead-out train, with Mark Renshaw, Matteo Trentin and Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen winner Yves Lampaert all capable stage winners themselves, and big men Stijn Vandenbergh and Guilaume Van Keirsbulck and Martin Velits present to do the heavy lifting.

The team will also be joined by Liège-Bastogne-Liège runner-up Julian Alaphilippe, the 22-year-old Frenchman who has had stand-out performances this season.

Etixx-QuickStep for Tour of California: Mark Cavendish, Yves Lampaert, Mark Renshaw, Matteo Trentin, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Stijn Vandenbergh, Martin Velits