Cavendish headlines Etixx-QuickStep for Tour of California
Team to focus on stage wins
Mark Cavendish has been confirmed to lead the Etixx-QuickStep team in the upcoming Tour of California. Coming off three stage victories in the Tour of Turkey last week, the Manx missile has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks, and he is on target to add to his five career stage wins in California.
Cavendish will be joined by his lead-out train, with Mark Renshaw, Matteo Trentin and Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen winner Yves Lampaert all capable stage winners themselves, and big men Stijn Vandenbergh and Guilaume Van Keirsbulck and Martin Velits present to do the heavy lifting.
The team will also be joined by Liège-Bastogne-Liège runner-up Julian Alaphilippe, the 22-year-old Frenchman who has had stand-out performances this season.
Etixx-QuickStep for Tour of California: Mark Cavendish, Yves Lampaert, Mark Renshaw, Matteo Trentin, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Stijn Vandenbergh, Martin Velits
