Video chronicles Coryn Labecki's 'dream career' as tribute to retiring US criterium champion

EF Pro unveils film 'One To Go' to showcase 21 years and 74 national titles of US sprinter

A special salute to retiring road pro Coryn Labecki was chronicled in a film, "One To Go", by her trade team EF Education-Oatly-Cannondale and released on the team's YouTube channel on Tuesday. 

The 21-minute film, part of the EF Pro Cycling's Explore series with support from Wahoo, covered her 21 seasons as an amateur and pro cyclist with a spotlight on her final pro appearance, the Bucks County Classic in early September in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

