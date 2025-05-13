Recommended reading

'Why I knew it was time to walk away from pro cycling' – Alice Wood opens up about retiring at 29

'The question I kept circling back to wasn’t whether I could keep going, but whether I should' – Former British Champion speaks candidly about her experience in an all-new column for Cyclingnews

Alice Wood in her farewell as a professional cyclist prior to stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024
Alice Wood in her farewell as a professional cyclist prior to stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclingnews' welcomes retired professional cyclist Alice Wood as our newest columnist. Wood, or Alice Barnes before she was married, raced since she was a teenager, turning professional with Drops in 2016 and going on to ride for Canyon-SRAM and Human Powered Health.

Wood has been a double national champion, represented England and Great Britain at Commonwealth Games and World Championships, and took multiple wins in the UK and Europe as a professional. She retired at the end of 2024, and now works as a coach for SYNRGY and a commentator for Warner Brothers Discovery.

