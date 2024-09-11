White and Mani headline GO Cross in Virginia to open US Cyclocross series - North American Roundup

Team Canada confirms rosters for UCI road races in Québec, Life Time Grand Prix round 4 takes place in Wisconsin, Mendez and Mejias win Bucks County Classic crits

Curtis White won the elite men&#039;s title in the eight-race 2023 US Cyclocross Series
Curtis White won the elite men's title in the eight-race 2023 US Cyclocross Series (Image credit: USCX/ Angelica Dixon)
Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) and Caroline Mani (Groove Auto Off Road Racing) lead an international field of contenders this weekend in the opening round of the Trek US Cyclocross Series (USCX) at Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross presented by Fat Tire.

Both elite riders took top honours in the season-long ProCX calendar in 2023, which this year is USA Cycling's Cyclocross National Series. White is a two-time USCX champion, while Mani won the women's overall in 2022 and finished second last year, earning top prizes from the $15,000 prize purse after eight races. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).