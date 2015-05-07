Velocio-SRAM want to continue winning ways at Women's Tour of California

Image 1 of 5 Trixi Worrack (Velocio SRAM) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Alena Amialiusik (BePink) finished fourth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) and Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM) sprinting for the win (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 Velocio-SRAM Lisa Brennauer moves into the race lead (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) attacks (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Velocio-SRAM will head to the inaugural Women's Tour of California this weekend full of confidence after a dominant display at the Gracia Orlova in which it won four of the five stages and the general classification. The team is also targeting success in the Tour of California Women's Time Trial via world champion against the clock, Lisa Brennauer, on May 15.

The 2.1 stage race starts on May 8 with the opening 120km stage from South Lake Tahoe to Heavenly Mountain Resort and director sportif Beth Duryea is expecting tough racing from the gun.

"We certainly will be one of the favourites in the race, but we won't be taking anything lightly. For the US based teams this is by far their biggest stage race of the year so naturally they will be desperate to win. Our team is arriving just one day before the tour starts, but I am sure the riders will find their legs quickly enough," said Duryea. "The team rode incredible at Gracia Orlova Tour last week. Four stage wins from five stages, first and second on the overall, and a clean sweep of all jersey classification. The team atmosphere at the moment is fantastic."

Trixi Worrack will look to continue her stage race results of 2015 which has seen the 33-year-old finish second overall at Gracia Orlova, second overall at Energiewacht Tour and fourth at Ladies Tour of Qatar. Alena Amialiusik has also been selected for the race with the Belorussian champion fresh from a stage win and the overall at Gracia Orlova.

Loren Rowney continues her return to racing after breaking her collarbone at Drentse 8 with the Australian lining up for her second stage race of the season. Karol-ann Canuel, who won a stage at the Gracia Orlova, and Brennauer complete the roster for the race.

Velocio-SRAM for Women's Tour of California: Trixi Worrack, Alena Amialiusik, Loren Rowney, Lisa Brennauer and Karol-Ann Canuel.

