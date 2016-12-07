Varnish to appeal British Cycling internal inquiry on Sutton

Image 1 of 5 Jess Varnish (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 British Cycling’s Shane Sutton before the London Track Worlds Image 3 of 5 Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant out on track (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 5 Jess Varnish looking good in sprint qualification (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 5 Wise words from British coach Shane Sutton to defending sprint world champion Victoria Pendleton. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Jess Varnish has vowed to appeal the findings of a British Cycling investigation that was wrapped up in October after learning that only one of her nine allegations of sexist and discriminatory language from team coach Shane Sutton had been upheld.

"I am shocked and upset by this latest news, and have instructed my solicitor to appeal the findings of the internal investigation on my behalf," Varnish wrote according to BBC News. "Having provided substantial evidence to back up my complaints, to now learn that the majority were not upheld is heartbreaking. I know what was said, and I know I've told the truth."

Varnish filed a complaint against Sutton after being informed that she had not made the selection for the Olympic Games. She claimed Sutton had told her she was "too old" and to "go and have a baby".

In October, British Cycling offered "its sincere regret that this happened" in a statement saying it had upheld her allegations that Sutton had used "inappropriate and discriminatory language".

What it did not say that the only allegation it upheld was that Sutton used the word "bitches", and did not uphold him referring to women as Sheilas, swearing, using the 'c-word', telling her to "get on with having a baby", branding women as difficult, not distributing equipment equally between men and women and other allegations of discrimination.

"I have requested from British Cycling the full investigation report to understand why the weight of evidence provided by me and others wasn't sufficient for the board to uphold my complaints," Varnish stated.

When contacted by Cyclingnews, Sutton refused to comment on the matter.

The allegations led to Sutton being suspended and then resigning, and sparked an independent investigation into intimidation in the high performance programme headed by Annemarie Phelps. It wrapped up its information gathering on November 30. The Dutch cycling federation KNWU, concerned that the behaviour is not restricted to the UK, launched its own investigation into its national team this month.

Sutton, meanwhile, is being considered for a high-performance role with Cycling Australia.

