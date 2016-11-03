Shane Sutton to appeal British Cycling findings

Image 1 of 5 British Cycling’s Shane Sutton before the London Track Worlds Image 2 of 5 Sky's Shane Sutton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 5 Shane Sutton and Dave Brailsford (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 5 Shane Sutton and Hoy after his final gold medal ride (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Jess Varnish (England) took bronze in the sprint (Image credit: Joby Sessions)

Having been found to have used discriminatory language against Jess Varnish by British Cycling, former technical director, Shane Sutton has reportedly told Sky Sports that he will appeal the finding.

According to Sky Sports, Sutton wants to "exonerate himself and clear his name". Sutton originally downplayed a legal challenge, stating there was "no way back" for him at British Cycling.

Sutton has denied the allegations that he used sexist and discriminatory language, telling the Sunday Telegraph last week, "I'm adamant that I am innocent," he said following the British Cycling's announcement it was upholding allegations of sexism against Sutton. "I have definitely never overstepped the mark with Jess Varnish or any other athlete."

Suspended by British Cycling when the initial allegations surfaced in April, Sutton then resigned from his position. Since his resignation, he maintained his innocence throughout the six-month internal investigation which has released late last-month.

"Following an internal investigation, the British Cycling board has upheld an allegation made by Jess Varnish that former Technical Director Shane Sutton had used inappropriate and discriminatory language," the British Cycling statement read.

"The board wishes to put on record its sincere regret that this happened. The findings of the investigation will help the development of the organisation alongside the independent review into the culture of the World Class Programme, jointly commissioned by British Cycling and UK Sport, and led by Annamarie Phelps."

The 59-year-old joined British Cycling in 2002, overseeing the greatest period of success that Great Britain has enjoyed in Olympic track cycling that saw them claim 14 gold across the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.