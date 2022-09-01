Van Vleuten, Vos lead dominant Dutch selection for Road World Championships
National team announce elite women, under-23 and junior women with later date for men's selection
Annemiek van Vleuten and Marianne Vos will lead a powerful seven-rider Dutch squad at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships held from September 18-25 in Wollongong, Australia.
Van Vleuten has won both the Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes this season and has marked Worlds as one of her final goals of the season.
Van Vleuten will be one of the favourites to win the world title having last won the rainbow jersey in the elite women's road race at 2019 Worlds after an audacious 104km solo attack in Harrogate.
In Wollongong, Van Vleuten will be part of a team that also includes three-time road race World Champion Vos, who finished second last year at Worlds in Leuven and this year won a remarkable eighth world title at the Cyclo-cross World Championships and 32nd career stage win at the Giro d'Italia Donne.
National team coach Loes Gunnewijk believes the road race route could favour both Van Vleuten and Vos with the Mount Keira ascent, and then the six city circuits featuring a climb of Mount Pleasant.
”The course of the road race is too tough for the real sprinters with about 2,600 vertical metres in total. In the first loop, the riders are presented with the Mount Keira, a climb of 8.5 kilometres. They then ride the Wollongong City Circuit six times, which includes Mount Pleasant. That is a climb that resembles the Cauberg but is a bit steeper," Gunnewijk said.
"Annemiek has shown that she can go for the win on both climbing and difficult classic courses. With Marianne Vos we have an asset for the final in which the punchers can come forward more."
The elite women's road team will also include runner-up at the Tour de France Femmes Demi Vollering, Floortje Mackaij, time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk, national road champion Riejanne Markus, and Shirin van Anrooij, who is the team's only under-23 rider.
Although there will be an under-23 world title available for the first time this year, in a race that is combined into the elite women's event, Gunnewijk noted that the Dutch team will be focused on securing the elite women's title in Wollongong.
"In the time trial, Shirin van Anrooij can score high in the under-23 category, but in the road race I just looked at the strongest possible group, which we will definitely need in a race that is expected to be difficult to control. We have a strong group of riders in house and certainly also candidates to go for the world title."
Van Dijk will line up as the defending champion in the individual time trial and looking to secure her third world title in the discipline having also won in 2021 and 2013. Van Vleuten will also race the time trial as a favourite having won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, and recently the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Van Anrooij will compete in the time trial where she will aim to secure the under-23 women's world title.
“Ellen and Annemiek have shown in recent years that they can go for gold and that is our commitment now. The fierce competition will certainly provide a fierce battle in this discipline," Gunnewijk said.
The Dutch federation will announce the elite men's selection at a later date.
Elite women time trial
- Ellen van Dijk
- Annemiek van Vleuten
- Shirin van Anrooij (U23)
Elite women road race
- Annemiek van Vleuten
- Marianne Vos
- Demi Vollering
- Floortje Mackaij
- Ellen van Dijk
- Riejanne Markus
- Shirin van Anrooij (U23)
Under-23 men time trial
- Mick van Dijke
- Axel van der Tuuk
Under-23 men road race
- Mick van Dijke
- Axel vd Tuuk
- Tim van Dijke
- Olav Kooij
- Casper van Uden
Junior men time trial
- Sjors Lugthart
- Mees Smooth
Junior men road race
- Sjors Lugthart
- Mees Smooth
- Menno Huising
- Max van der Meulen
- Viego Tijsse
Junior women time trial
- Nienke Vinke
- Anna van der Meiden
Junior women road race
- Nienke Vinke
- Anna van der Meiden
- Rosita Reijnhout
- Babette van der Wolf
- Myrrh Knaven
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.