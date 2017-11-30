Van Vleuten shows off new time trial world champion's kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) in the time trial world champion's kit (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) poses during an Orica-Scott photo shoot in her new time trial world champion's skinsuit (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) in the time trial world champion kit (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) shows off her new time trial world champion's kit on a graffiti background (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) sports her new time trial world champion kit (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 14 Time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) riding in her new world champion's kit (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Annemiek van Vleuten, time trial world champion, showed off her new white and rainbow-striped skinsuit in a team photo shoot. The Orica-Scott women's team shared a gallery of images with Cyclingnews and included several images on its team Facebook page Thursday.

Van Vleuten was supposed to wear her new time trial world champion kit for the first time in a race at the Tour of Bright in Australia but the three-day event, which was due to start on December 1, was cancelled due to severe weather warnings across Melbourne and Victoria.

The team said on its Facebook page, "We are sad that the Tour of Bright was cancelled this weekend & she won't get to race in it, but we had some fun with a photo shoot with Annemiek van Vleuten anyway. We'll just have to do it again for the 2018 version!!"

Orica announced it would end its title sponsorship of the women's, under-23 Continental and WorldTour team at the end of 2017, while Scott continued on for another three-year term beginning in 2017. Gerry Ryan, the owner of the Greenedge cycling teams, confirmed he will directly help to fund the women's and under-23 Continental teams for 2018 as they search for a title sponsor.

As such, the team confirmed to Cyclingnews that Van Vleuten's time trial world champion's kit will have minor changes next year, and a new debut is set for January 31 at the new UCI 2.2 Women's Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne on January 30 and 31. It will be held ahead of the men's event, which runs from February 1-5.

Van Vleuten won the time trial title at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen in September. She has also signed a two-year deal with the team, extending her contract until the end of 2019.

She joined the Orica team in 2016 after spending one season with Bigla, three seasons with Rabobank and three seasons with DSB Bank-Nederland bloeit.

The Dutchwoman has won five stages at the Giro Rosa, the women's Tour of Flanders and the GP de Plouay. This year she won the overall title at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour and La Course by Le Tour de France's one day race up the Col d'Izoard. The winning season came after a full recovery from a horrific crash at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women's road race when she was in a solo breakaway.

She aimed at winning both the road race and the time trial in Bergen. She won the gold medal in the time trial after completing the 21.1km course in a time of 28:50, 12 seconds faster than compatriot Anna van der Breggen, an emotional victory. Her compatriot Chantal Blaak took top honours in the road race and she finished fourth.

