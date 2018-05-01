Van der Breggen dominates Women's WorldTour ranking

Image 1 of 5 Anna van der Breggen leads the Women's WorldTour after Fleche Wallonne victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Belgian champion Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ashliegh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) has kept hold of her lead in the Women's WorldTour after the three-day Tour of Chongming Island. Van der Breggen is the only rider to have won multiple rounds of the WorldTour this year, having claimed victory at Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Van der Breggen missed Tour of Chongming Island but her dominance means that she is 270 points clear of her closest rival, her teammate Chantal Blaak, at the moment. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who scored two podium places during the Ardennes Classics at Amstel Gold and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, sits in third place.

Jolien D'hoore may have missed out on defending her title at Chongming Island last week, but the Belgian champion won the inaugural Driedaagse De Panne in March and her runner-up place on the final stage in China, coupled with her top-10 GC finish, have helped her climb up to fourth place.

With Chongming Island a race focused on the sprinters, the likes of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Kasia Niewiadoma slipped down a few places in the standings. Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) had only competed in two WorldTour races ahead of her appearance at Chongming, but her stage and overall win were enough to give her 230 points and give her a debut position in the rankings of 16th. Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) also moved into the top 20 after winning the opening stage.

With three riders in the top 10, including Ronde van Drenthe winner Amy Pieters, Boels Dolmans are streets ahead of the rest in the team competition. A massive 748 points lie between the Dutch squad and Mitchelton-Scott, while Canyon-SRAM are a further 338 behind them. There was no change in the top 10 after Chongming, but Cylance, Valcar PBM and Hitech Products climbed up the standings to 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.

The next round of the WorldTour is the Tour of California from May 17-19.

Women's WorldTour rankings after Tour of Chongming Island

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 808 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 538 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 520 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 487 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 465 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 455 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 415 8 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 370 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 360 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) AlŽeCipollini 338 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 273 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 246 13 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 240 14 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 238 15 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 230 16 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 220 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 215 18 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 199 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 188 20 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 170