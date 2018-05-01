Trending

Van der Breggen dominates Women's WorldTour ranking

Anna van der Breggen leads the Women's WorldTour after Fleche Wallonne victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgian champion Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ashliegh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) has kept hold of her lead in the Women's WorldTour after the three-day Tour of Chongming Island. Van der Breggen is the only rider to have won multiple rounds of the WorldTour this year, having claimed victory at Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Van der Breggen missed Tour of Chongming Island but her dominance means that she is 270 points clear of her closest rival, her teammate Chantal Blaak, at the moment. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who scored two podium places during the Ardennes Classics at Amstel Gold and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, sits in third place.

Jolien D'hoore may have missed out on defending her title at Chongming Island last week, but the Belgian champion won the inaugural Driedaagse De Panne in March and her runner-up place on the final stage in China, coupled with her top-10 GC finish, have helped her climb up to fourth place.

With Chongming Island a race focused on the sprinters, the likes of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Kasia Niewiadoma slipped down a few places in the standings. Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) had only competed in two WorldTour races ahead of her appearance at Chongming, but her stage and overall win were enough to give her 230 points and give her a debut position in the rankings of 16th. Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) also moved into the top 20 after winning the opening stage.

With three riders in the top 10, including Ronde van Drenthe winner Amy Pieters, Boels Dolmans are streets ahead of the rest in the team competition. A massive 748 points lie between the Dutch squad and Mitchelton-Scott, while Canyon-SRAM are a further 338 behind them. There was no change in the top 10 after Chongming, but Cylance, Valcar PBM and Hitech Products climbed up the standings to 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.

The next round of the WorldTour is the Tour of California from May 17-19.

Women's WorldTour rankings after Tour of Chongming Island

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam808
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam538
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women520
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5487
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team465
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam455
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling415
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini370
9Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women360
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) AlŽeCipollini338
11Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling273
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam246
13Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing240
14Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women238
15Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products230
16Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team220
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5215
18Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana199
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5188
20Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank170

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2266
2Mitchelton Scott Women1518
3Canyon-SRAM Racing1180
4Ale Cipollini895
5Team Sunweb Women661
6Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team654
7Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team636
8Wiggle High5595
9Astana Women's Team403
10FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope354
11Cylance Pro Cycling344
12Valcar PBM331
13Hitec Products-Birk Sport311
14BTC City Ljubljana292
15Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank211
16Movistar Team Women203
17Team Virtu Cycling185
18Parkhotel Valkenburg133
19Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport133
20Lotto Soudal Ladies63

 