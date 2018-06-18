Van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans remain in control of Women's WorldTour

Image 1 of 4 Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Voz, Rivera and Rowe celebrate on the final Women's Tour podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Coryn Rivera and teammates celebrate her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans have held firm at the top of the Women’s WorldTour rankings after the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour. However, there have been plenty of changes below them with Coryn Rivera and Team Sunweb, and Marianne Vos and her WaowDeals team taking big leaps up the standings.

Van der Breggen was not racing this week and will not be riding the next round of the Giro Rosa, but her dominant performance over the spring was enough to ensure her security in the leader’s jersey. She was helped too by her closest rival Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) also choosing to sit out the week-long race.

Meanwhile, it was the sprinters that came to the fore over the last week with Rivera coming out on top. The American rider had endured some bad luck on her previous appearance in 2015, but she more than made up for it with a stage win and overall success three years on. Her general classification win was helped by a relentless drive to hoover up bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints and she moved up 23 places to enter the top 10, thanks to her victory.

Jolien D’hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) both moved up four spots into third and fourth, respectively. D’hoore won the opening stage, despite breaking her collarbone just three weeks before the race. Pieters helped her teammate Amalie Dideriksen to victory on the penultimate day of racing but was also consistent enough to net herself fifth overall in the rankings with Christine Majerus helping them in their haul with fourth overall. With their results, Boels Dolmans were able to extend their lead in the team competition, despite a strong run from Mitchelton-Scott with two stage wins.

WaowDeals had possibly their best week to date with Dani Rowe and Marianne Vos making the final podium. Vos has moved into eighth place with Rowe climbing to 25th while Woawdeals is now fourth in the team classification. Team Sunweb is hot on their heels in fifth while Cylance has moved into the top 10 following a consistent performance from Giorgia Bronzini.

Following a break for the national championships, the Women’s WorldTour will resume on July 6 with the Giro Rosa.

Women's WorldTour standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 977 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 745 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 660 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 576 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo-Bigla 571 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 563 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 563 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 551 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 543 10 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 492 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 490 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 394 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 354 14 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 332 15 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 279 16 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 263 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 261 18 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 251 19 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 245 20 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 230