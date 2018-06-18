Trending

Van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans remain in control of Women's WorldTour

Rivera and Sunweb climb the rankings after Ovo Energy Women's Tour win

Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Voz, Rivera and Rowe celebrate on the final Women's Tour podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Coryn Rivera and teammates celebrate her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans have held firm at the top of the Women’s WorldTour rankings after the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour. However, there have been plenty of changes below them with Coryn Rivera and Team Sunweb, and Marianne Vos and her WaowDeals team taking big leaps up the standings.

Van der Breggen was not racing this week and will not be riding the next round of the Giro Rosa, but her dominant performance over the spring was enough to ensure her security in the leader’s jersey. She was helped too by her closest rival Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) also choosing to sit out the week-long race.

Meanwhile, it was the sprinters that came to the fore over the last week with Rivera coming out on top. The American rider had endured some bad luck on her previous appearance in 2015, but she more than made up for it with a stage win and overall success three years on. Her general classification win was helped by a relentless drive to hoover up bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints and she moved up 23 places to enter the top 10, thanks to her victory.

Jolien D’hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) both moved up four spots into third and fourth, respectively. D’hoore won the opening stage, despite breaking her collarbone just three weeks before the race. Pieters helped her teammate Amalie Dideriksen to victory on the penultimate day of racing but was also consistent enough to net herself fifth overall in the rankings with Christine Majerus helping them in their haul with fourth overall. With their results, Boels Dolmans were able to extend their lead in the team competition, despite a strong run from Mitchelton-Scott with two stage wins.

WaowDeals had possibly their best week to date with Dani Rowe and Marianne Vos making the final podium. Vos has moved into eighth place with Rowe climbing to 25th while Woawdeals is now fourth in the team classification. Team Sunweb is hot on their heels in fifth while Cylance has moved into the top 10 following a consistent performance from Giorgia Bronzini.

Following a break for the national championships, the Women’s WorldTour will resume on July 6 with the Giro Rosa.

Women's WorldTour standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam977
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women745
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women660
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam576
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo-Bigla571
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing563
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women563
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team551
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam543
10Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women492
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini490
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5394
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini354
14Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling332
15Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing279
16Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women263
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam261
18Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam251
19Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team245
20Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women230

Team Classification
#TeamPoints
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2832
2Mitchelton Scott Women2303
3Canyon-SRAM Racing1502
4Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1264
5Team Sunweb Women1142
6Ale Cipollini1124
7Wiggle High5943
8Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team850
9Astana Women's Team554
10Cylance Pro Cycling501
11FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope467
12BTC City Ljubljana407
13Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank383
14Valcar PBM366
15Hitec Products-Birk Sport319
16Trek-Drops309
17Unitedhealthcare Women308
18Movistar Team Women271
19Team Virtu Cycling226
20BePink160

 