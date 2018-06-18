Van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans remain in control of Women's WorldTour
Rivera and Sunweb climb the rankings after Ovo Energy Women's Tour win
Anna van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans have held firm at the top of the Women’s WorldTour rankings after the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour. However, there have been plenty of changes below them with Coryn Rivera and Team Sunweb, and Marianne Vos and her WaowDeals team taking big leaps up the standings.
Van der Breggen was not racing this week and will not be riding the next round of the Giro Rosa, but her dominant performance over the spring was enough to ensure her security in the leader’s jersey. She was helped too by her closest rival Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) also choosing to sit out the week-long race.
Meanwhile, it was the sprinters that came to the fore over the last week with Rivera coming out on top. The American rider had endured some bad luck on her previous appearance in 2015, but she more than made up for it with a stage win and overall success three years on. Her general classification win was helped by a relentless drive to hoover up bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints and she moved up 23 places to enter the top 10, thanks to her victory.
Jolien D’hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) both moved up four spots into third and fourth, respectively. D’hoore won the opening stage, despite breaking her collarbone just three weeks before the race. Pieters helped her teammate Amalie Dideriksen to victory on the penultimate day of racing but was also consistent enough to net herself fifth overall in the rankings with Christine Majerus helping them in their haul with fourth overall. With their results, Boels Dolmans were able to extend their lead in the team competition, despite a strong run from Mitchelton-Scott with two stage wins.
WaowDeals had possibly their best week to date with Dani Rowe and Marianne Vos making the final podium. Vos has moved into eighth place with Rowe climbing to 25th while Woawdeals is now fourth in the team classification. Team Sunweb is hot on their heels in fifth while Cylance has moved into the top 10 following a consistent performance from Giorgia Bronzini.
Following a break for the national championships, the Women’s WorldTour will resume on July 6 with the Giro Rosa.
Women's WorldTour standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|977
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|745
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|660
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|576
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo-Bigla
|571
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|563
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|563
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|551
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|543
|10
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|492
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|490
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|394
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|354
|14
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|332
|15
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|279
|16
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|263
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|261
|18
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|251
|19
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|245
|20
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|230
|#
|Team
|Points
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2832
|2
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|2303
|3
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1502
|4
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1264
|5
|Team Sunweb Women
|1142
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|1124
|7
|Wiggle High5
|943
|8
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|850
|9
|Astana Women's Team
|554
|10
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|501
|11
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|467
|12
|BTC City Ljubljana
|407
|13
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|383
|14
|Valcar PBM
|366
|15
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|319
|16
|Trek-Drops
|309
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Women
|308
|18
|Movistar Team Women
|271
|19
|Team Virtu Cycling
|226
|20
|BePink
|160
