Van Avermaet remains top of WorldTour rankings after Giro d'Italia

Despite not racing since Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April, and Tom Dumoulin picking up 850 points for his Giro d'Italia win, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) remains clear on top of the individual UCI WorldTour rankings.

Van Avermaet has led the individual rankings since E3 Harelbeke while Quick-Step Floors have been the top team since Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Team Sunweb's Dumoulin was one of the biggest movers on the rankings as he won the first stage of his professional career. Nairo Quintana's second place at the Giro sees the Movistar rider move into sixth place on 1536, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) moves into 21st after his third place on 744 points.

After 22 WorldTour events in 2017, 376 riders have scored points

Dumoulin's points haul also helped Team Sunweb to seventh on the team standings on 3921 points but well behind Quick-Step Floors who continue to dominate the rankings. The Belgian team are out in front with 8540 points while BMC Racing remains second on 6613 points. At the other end of the standings, Dimension Data are bottom on just 1505 points. Astana is the only other team with less than 2000 points on 1636.

The WorldTour event on the calendar is the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 4-11), followed by the Tour de Suisse (June 10-18) and Tour de France which offers 1000 points to the overall winner.

UCI WorldTour rankings - May 29

Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2528 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 1995 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1851 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1701 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1670 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1536 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1362 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe 1305 9 Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1215 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1152 11 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo 1143 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1068 13 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida 1066 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin 979 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 961 16 Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 955 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo 900 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin 851 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 20 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott 775 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain–Merida 744 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 739 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 695 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 681 25 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 660