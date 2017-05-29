Trending

Van Avermaet remains top of WorldTour rankings after Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin up to third after maiden Grand Tour victory

Image 1 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Tom Dumoulin with the Giro trophy in Milan

Tom Dumoulin with the Giro trophy in Milan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Nairo Quintana finishes as runner-up in the 2017 Giro d'Italia.

Nairo Quintana finishes as runner-up in the 2017 Giro d'Italia.
Image 4 of 5

Quick-Step Floors celebrating on the final podium in Milan

Quick-Step Floors celebrating on the final podium in Milan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Dan Martin, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium

Dan Martin, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite not racing since Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April, and Tom Dumoulin picking up 850 points for his Giro d'Italia win, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) remains clear on top of the individual UCI WorldTour rankings.

Van Avermaet has led the individual rankings since E3 Harelbeke while Quick-Step Floors have been the top team since Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Team Sunweb's Dumoulin was one of the biggest movers on the rankings as he won the first stage of his professional career. Nairo Quintana's second place at the Giro sees the Movistar rider move into sixth place on 1536, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) moves into 21st after his third place on 744 points.

After 22 WorldTour events in 2017, 376 riders have scored points

Dumoulin's points haul also helped Team Sunweb to seventh on the team standings on 3921 points but well behind Quick-Step Floors who continue to dominate the rankings. The Belgian team are out in front with 8540 points while BMC Racing remains second on 6613 points. At the other end of the standings, Dimension Data are bottom on just 1505 points. Astana is the only other team with less than 2000 points on 1636.

The WorldTour event on the calendar is the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 4-11), followed by the Tour de Suisse (June 10-18) and Tour de France which offers 1000 points to the overall winner.

UCI WorldTour rankings - May 29

Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2528pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team1995
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1851
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1701
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1670
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1536
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1362
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe1305
9Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1215
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1152
11Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo1143
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1068
13Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida1066
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin979
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors961
16Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo955
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo900
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin851
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
20Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott775
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain–Merida744
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek–Segafredo739
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data695
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb681
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team660

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors8540pts
2BMC Racing Team6613
3Movistar Team5564
4Orica–Scott5221
5Team Sky4993
6Trek–Segafredo4707
7Team Sunweb3921
8Bora–Hansgrohe3697
9Team Katusha–Alpecin3021
10LottoNL–Jumbo2910
11Bahrain–Merida2760
12Cannondale–Drapac2722
13FDJ2327
14UAE Team Emirates2310
15AG2R La Mondiale2252
16Lotto–Soudal2054
17Astana1636
18Team Dimension Data1505