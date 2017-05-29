Van Avermaet remains top of WorldTour rankings after Giro d'Italia
Dumoulin up to third after maiden Grand Tour victory
Despite not racing since Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April, and Tom Dumoulin picking up 850 points for his Giro d'Italia win, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) remains clear on top of the individual UCI WorldTour rankings.
Related Articles
Van Avermaet has led the individual rankings since E3 Harelbeke while Quick-Step Floors have been the top team since Dwars door Vlaanderen.
Team Sunweb's Dumoulin was one of the biggest movers on the rankings as he won the first stage of his professional career. Nairo Quintana's second place at the Giro sees the Movistar rider move into sixth place on 1536, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) moves into 21st after his third place on 744 points.
After 22 WorldTour events in 2017, 376 riders have scored points
Dumoulin's points haul also helped Team Sunweb to seventh on the team standings on 3921 points but well behind Quick-Step Floors who continue to dominate the rankings. The Belgian team are out in front with 8540 points while BMC Racing remains second on 6613 points. At the other end of the standings, Dimension Data are bottom on just 1505 points. Astana is the only other team with less than 2000 points on 1636.
The WorldTour event on the calendar is the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 4-11), followed by the Tour de Suisse (June 10-18) and Tour de France which offers 1000 points to the overall winner.
UCI WorldTour rankings - May 29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2528
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|1995
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1851
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1701
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1670
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1536
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1362
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe
|1305
|9
|Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|1215
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1152
|11
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo
|1143
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1068
|13
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida
|1066
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|979
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|961
|16
|Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|955
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo
|900
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|851
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|20
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott
|775
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain–Merida
|744
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|739
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|695
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|681
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|660
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|8540
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|6613
|3
|Movistar Team
|5564
|4
|Orica–Scott
|5221
|5
|Team Sky
|4993
|6
|Trek–Segafredo
|4707
|7
|Team Sunweb
|3921
|8
|Bora–Hansgrohe
|3697
|9
|Team Katusha–Alpecin
|3021
|10
|LottoNL–Jumbo
|2910
|11
|Bahrain–Merida
|2760
|12
|Cannondale–Drapac
|2722
|13
|FDJ
|2327
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|2310
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2252
|16
|Lotto–Soudal
|2054
|17
|Astana
|1636
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|1505
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy