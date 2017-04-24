Van Avermaet still top of WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Dan Martin, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) pushes the pace in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium in second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde's fourth Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory lifted the Movistar rider into second place in the WorldTour standings although it's Greg Van Avermaet who remains well out in front on 2528 points. Valverde picked up 500 points for his Liege win, to go with the 400 points from his La Fleche Wallonne victory, to jump in front of Amstel Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert on 1995 points.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) also moved up the individual standings due to his third place in Liege and sits third on 1701 points. Following his best showing to date at the cobbles classics, capped off with a debut monument victory, Van Avermaet's 12th place at Amstel Gold Race and 11th at Liege saw the Belgian only marginally add to his tally.

At the pointy end of the individual points tally, Jon Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) were the biggest movers after Liege. Izaguirre jumped from 17th to ninth on 841 points while Matthews made the move from 38 to 15 and now has 661 points to his name.

After the first 18 WorldTour events of the 2017 season, 331 riders have scored points with Van Avermaet the only man with more than 2000 to his name. Of the 18 WorldTour teams, BMC Racing has the greatest spread with 25 of its riders scoring points so far this season. The American teams sit a distant second in the team rankings on 5065 points to QuickStep-Floors' tally of 7107.

At the bottom of the team rankings is Astana with 1188 points. Dimension Data are the closest team on 1353 points while UAE Team Emirates are 16th on 1570 points.

The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the Tour de Romandie (April 25–30) with 500 points for the overall winner.

WorldTour rankings - April 24

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2528 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 1995 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1701 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1670 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe 1245 6 Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1215 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1152 8 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo 1143 9 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida 841 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 12 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott 715 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo 685 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 683 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 661 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 660 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 642 18 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 635 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 620 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 600 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott 577 22 Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 570 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 561 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin 551 25 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 503