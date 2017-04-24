Trending

Van Avermaet still top of WorldTour rankings

Valverde closes in on BMC rider after fourth Liege victory

Image 1 of 5

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 5

Dan Martin, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium

Dan Martin, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) pushes the pace in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold

Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) pushes the pace in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 5

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium in second place

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium in second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde's fourth Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory lifted the Movistar rider into second place in the WorldTour standings although it's Greg Van Avermaet who remains well out in front on 2528 points. Valverde picked up 500 points for his Liege win, to go with the 400 points from his La Fleche Wallonne victory, to jump in front of Amstel Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert on 1995 points.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) also moved up the individual standings due to his third place in Liege and sits third on 1701 points. Following his best showing to date at the cobbles classics, capped off with a debut monument victory, Van Avermaet's 12th place at Amstel Gold Race and 11th at Liege saw the Belgian only marginally add to his tally.

At the pointy end of the individual points tally, Jon Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) were the biggest movers after Liege. Izaguirre jumped from 17th to ninth on 841 points while Matthews made the move from 38 to 15 and now has 661 points to his name.

After the first 18 WorldTour events of the 2017 season, 331 riders have scored points with Van Avermaet the only man with more than 2000 to his name. Of the 18 WorldTour teams, BMC Racing has the greatest spread with 25 of its riders scoring points so far this season. The American teams sit a distant second in the team rankings on 5065 points to QuickStep-Floors' tally of 7107.

At the bottom of the team rankings is Astana with 1188 points. Dimension Data are the closest team on 1353 points while UAE Team Emirates are 16th on 1570 points.

The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the Tour de Romandie (April 25–30) with 500 points for the overall winner. 

WorldTour rankings - April 24

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2528pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team1995
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1701
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1670
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe1245
6Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1215
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1152
8Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo1143
9Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida841
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
12Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott715
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo685
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data683
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb661
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team660
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors642
18Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors635
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team620
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale600
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott577
22Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo570
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb561
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin551
25Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ503

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quick-Step Floors7107pts
2BMC Racing Team5065
3Orica–Scott4217
4Team Sky4127
5Movistar Team4113
6Trek–Segafredo3445
7Bora–Hansgrohe2761
8Team Sunweb2322
9Cannondale–Drapac2029
10LottoNL–Jumbo1839
11Team Katusha–Alpecin1795
12Lotto–Soudal1734
13Bahrain–Merida1690
14AG2R La Mondiale1682
15FDJ1573
16UAE Team Emirates1570
17Astana1353
18Team Dimension Data1188