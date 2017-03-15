Porte's WorldTour lead trimmed after Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC) riding to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Overall runner-up Rohan Dennis on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Celebrations for the BMC boys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing continue to dominate the WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico with Rohan Dennis moving into second and teammate Richie Porte still top. Having seen Colombian compatriot Sergio Henao win Paris-Nice last week, Nairo Quintana claimed his second career Tirreno title and now sits third overall. Porte has led the rankings since overall Tour Down Under victory in January and now has 812 points to his name.

In the team standings, BMC on 2324 points, holds a substantial lead over Quick-Step Floors on 1749 points. Movistar via Quintana was the biggest mover in the rankings, improving from 12th to fourth while Bahrain-Merida drop from 16th to last.

Dennis' second place finish at Tirreno-Adriatico saw the Australian's tally climb to 653 points, raising him from 29th to second in the standings. Quintana though was the biggest mover on the rankings, jumping from way down in 81st to third and now has 620 points to his name. The duo bumped down Henao and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) while Tom Dumoulin's sixth place on GC also saw Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) drop out of the top five.

After seven WorldTour events in 2017, 247 riders have scored points.

Saturday's Milan-San Remo is the next WorldTour race on the calendar where the winner will also be awarded 500 points. The Volta a Catalunya then follows from March 20 with 400 points for the overall winner.

WorldTour Rankings - March 15

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 653 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 620 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 607 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 578 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 541 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 495 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 490 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 460 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 440 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 422 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 412 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 400 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 385 15 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 376 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 335 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 320 18 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 320 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 320 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 305 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 300 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 290 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 285 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 275 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 260 26 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 260 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 235 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 225 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 215 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 215