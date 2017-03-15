Trending

Porte's WorldTour lead trimmed after Tirreno-Adriatico

Dennis and Quintana big movers, BMC extend team lead

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Richie Porte (BMC) riding to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall runner-up Rohan Dennis on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Celebrations for the BMC boys

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing continue to dominate the WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico with Rohan Dennis moving into second and teammate Richie Porte still top. Having seen Colombian compatriot Sergio Henao win Paris-Nice last week, Nairo Quintana claimed his second career Tirreno title and now sits third overall. Porte has led the rankings since overall Tour Down Under victory in January and now has 812 points to his name. 

In the team standings, BMC on 2324 points, holds a substantial lead over Quick-Step Floors on 1749 points. Movistar via Quintana was the biggest mover in the rankings, improving from 12th to fourth while Bahrain-Merida drop from 16th to last.

Dennis' second place finish at Tirreno-Adriatico saw the Australian's tally climb to 653 points, raising him from 29th to second in the standings. Quintana though was the biggest mover on the rankings, jumping from way down in 81st to third and now has 620 points to his name. The duo bumped down Henao and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) while Tom Dumoulin's sixth place on GC also saw Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) drop out of the top five.

After seven WorldTour events in 2017, 247 riders have scored points.

Saturday's Milan-San Remo is the next WorldTour race on the calendar where the winner will also be awarded 500 points. The Volta a Catalunya then follows from March 20 with 400 points for the overall winner.

WorldTour Rankings - March 15

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team653
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team620
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky607
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team578
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb541
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo495
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe490
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors460
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin440
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott422
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ412
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data400
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe385
15Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi376
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors335
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky320
18Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team320
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky320
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott305
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb300
22Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo290
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi285
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo275
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott260
26Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin260
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky235
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo225
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac215
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal215

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team2324pts
2Quick-Step Floors1749
3Team Sky1658
4Orica-Scott1497
5Movistar Team1353
6Trek-Segafredo1276
7Team Sunweb1225
8Bora-Hansgrohe1217
9Katusha-Alpecin1000
10Lotto Soudal821
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo806
12UAE Team Emirates744
13FDJ711
14Dimension Data584
15AG2R La Mondiale568
16Astana Pro Team511
17Cannondale-Drapac493
18Bahrain-Merida426