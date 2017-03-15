Porte's WorldTour lead trimmed after Tirreno-Adriatico
Dennis and Quintana big movers, BMC extend team lead
BMC Racing continue to dominate the WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico with Rohan Dennis moving into second and teammate Richie Porte still top. Having seen Colombian compatriot Sergio Henao win Paris-Nice last week, Nairo Quintana claimed his second career Tirreno title and now sits third overall. Porte has led the rankings since overall Tour Down Under victory in January and now has 812 points to his name.
In the team standings, BMC on 2324 points, holds a substantial lead over Quick-Step Floors on 1749 points. Movistar via Quintana was the biggest mover in the rankings, improving from 12th to fourth while Bahrain-Merida drop from 16th to last.
Dennis' second place finish at Tirreno-Adriatico saw the Australian's tally climb to 653 points, raising him from 29th to second in the standings. Quintana though was the biggest mover on the rankings, jumping from way down in 81st to third and now has 620 points to his name. The duo bumped down Henao and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) while Tom Dumoulin's sixth place on GC also saw Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) drop out of the top five.
After seven WorldTour events in 2017, 247 riders have scored points.
Saturday's Milan-San Remo is the next WorldTour race on the calendar where the winner will also be awarded 500 points. The Volta a Catalunya then follows from March 20 with 400 points for the overall winner.
WorldTour Rankings - March 15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|812
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|653
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|620
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|607
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|578
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|541
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|495
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|490
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|460
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|440
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|422
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|412
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|400
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|385
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|376
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|335
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|320
|18
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|320
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|320
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|305
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|300
|22
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|290
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|285
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|275
|25
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|260
|26
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|260
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|235
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|225
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|215
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|215
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|2324
|pts
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|1749
|3
|Team Sky
|1658
|4
|Orica-Scott
|1497
|5
|Movistar Team
|1353
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|1276
|7
|Team Sunweb
|1225
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1217
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1000
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|821
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|806
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|744
|13
|FDJ
|711
|14
|Dimension Data
|584
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|568
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|511
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|493
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|426
