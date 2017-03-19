Trending

Sagan moves into WorldTour lead

BMC Racing still top of team rankings after Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) attacks toward the top of the Poggio

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) attacks toward the top of the Poggio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) winner of the 2017 Milan-Sanremo

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) winner of the 2017 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Richie Porte (BMC) riding to the win

Richie Porte (BMC) riding to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe on the podium

Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World Champion Peter Sagan is back on top of the WorldTour rankings following his second place at Milan-San Remo. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider disposes Richie Porte from top spot on the standings with the BMC rider dropping to third. Milan-San Remo winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) jumps into second place overall.

Sagan has accumulated 890 points with Kwiatkowski on 820 and Porte on 812. Julian Alaphilippe, third at Milan-San Remo, is fourth on 785 points while Rohan Dennis (BMC) is fifth on 653 points.

Sagan will have the opportunity to further increase his overall lead this coming week with the trio of cobbled WorldTour races, Dwars door Vlaanderen, E3 Harelbeke and Gent–Wevelgem. He is also slated to race Tour of Flanders and Paris–Roubaix where 500 points await the overall winner.

Kwiatkowski's Milan-San Remo victory was his second WorldTour win of the season following his Strade Bianche success. The former world champion was 17th on the standings before becoming the first Pole to win La Classicissima.

Despite Porte losing his lead, BMC Racing remains the top team on 2354 points with Quick-Step Floors the closest rival on 2324 points. Team Sky are the only other team to have cracked the 2000 barrier thanks to Kwiatkowski's wins at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo and Sergio Henao's Paris-Nice victory.

This week will see further changes to the WorldTour standings with the Volta a Catalunya winner taking home 400 points, 300 points at Dwars door Vlaanderen, 400 points at E3 Harelbeke and 500 points at Gent–Wevelgem. Cyclingnews will have reports, results and news from all of this week's WorldTour racing. 

WorldTour standings - March 19

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe890pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky820
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team653
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team620
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky607
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team598
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb541
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo495
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin440
12Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott422
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ412
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data400
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott390
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe385
17Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi376
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors335
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team320
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky320
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ320
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin310
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb300
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi295
25Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo290
26Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors289
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo275
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott270
29Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin260
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal245

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team2354pts
2Quick-Step Floors2324
3Team Sky2268
4Orica-Scott1727
5Bora-Hansgrohe1617
6Trek-Segafredo1439
7Movistar Team1403
8Team Sunweb1285
9Katusha-Alpecin1278
10FDJ901
11Lotto Soudal861
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo856
13UAE Team Emirates787
14Dimension Data634
15Astana Pro Team601
16AG2R La Mondiale578
17Cannondale-Drapac503
18Bahrain-Merida494