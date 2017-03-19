Sagan moves into WorldTour lead
BMC Racing still top of team rankings after Milan-San Remo
World Champion Peter Sagan is back on top of the WorldTour rankings following his second place at Milan-San Remo. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider disposes Richie Porte from top spot on the standings with the BMC rider dropping to third. Milan-San Remo winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) jumps into second place overall.
Sagan has accumulated 890 points with Kwiatkowski on 820 and Porte on 812. Julian Alaphilippe, third at Milan-San Remo, is fourth on 785 points while Rohan Dennis (BMC) is fifth on 653 points.
Sagan will have the opportunity to further increase his overall lead this coming week with the trio of cobbled WorldTour races, Dwars door Vlaanderen, E3 Harelbeke and Gent–Wevelgem. He is also slated to race Tour of Flanders and Paris–Roubaix where 500 points await the overall winner.
Kwiatkowski's Milan-San Remo victory was his second WorldTour win of the season following his Strade Bianche success. The former world champion was 17th on the standings before becoming the first Pole to win La Classicissima.
Despite Porte losing his lead, BMC Racing remains the top team on 2354 points with Quick-Step Floors the closest rival on 2324 points. Team Sky are the only other team to have cracked the 2000 barrier thanks to Kwiatkowski's wins at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo and Sergio Henao's Paris-Nice victory.
This week will see further changes to the WorldTour standings with the Volta a Catalunya winner taking home 400 points, 300 points at Dwars door Vlaanderen, 400 points at E3 Harelbeke and 500 points at Gent–Wevelgem. Cyclingnews will have reports, results and news from all of this week's WorldTour racing.
WorldTour standings - March 19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|890
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|820
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|812
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|653
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|620
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|607
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|598
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|541
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|495
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|440
|12
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|422
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|412
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|400
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|390
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|385
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|376
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|335
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|320
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|320
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|320
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|310
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|300
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|295
|25
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|290
|26
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|289
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|275
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|270
|29
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|260
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|245
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|2354
|pts
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|2324
|3
|Team Sky
|2268
|4
|Orica-Scott
|1727
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1617
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|1439
|7
|Movistar Team
|1403
|8
|Team Sunweb
|1285
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1278
|10
|FDJ
|901
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|861
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|856
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|787
|14
|Dimension Data
|634
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|601
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|578
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|503
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|494
