Sagan moves into WorldTour lead

World Champion Peter Sagan is back on top of the WorldTour rankings following his second place at Milan-San Remo. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider disposes Richie Porte from top spot on the standings with the BMC rider dropping to third. Milan-San Remo winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) jumps into second place overall.

Sagan has accumulated 890 points with Kwiatkowski on 820 and Porte on 812. Julian Alaphilippe, third at Milan-San Remo, is fourth on 785 points while Rohan Dennis (BMC) is fifth on 653 points.

Sagan will have the opportunity to further increase his overall lead this coming week with the trio of cobbled WorldTour races, Dwars door Vlaanderen, E3 Harelbeke and Gent–Wevelgem. He is also slated to race Tour of Flanders and Paris–Roubaix where 500 points await the overall winner.

Kwiatkowski's Milan-San Remo victory was his second WorldTour win of the season following his Strade Bianche success. The former world champion was 17th on the standings before becoming the first Pole to win La Classicissima.

Despite Porte losing his lead, BMC Racing remains the top team on 2354 points with Quick-Step Floors the closest rival on 2324 points. Team Sky are the only other team to have cracked the 2000 barrier thanks to Kwiatkowski's wins at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo and Sergio Henao's Paris-Nice victory.

This week will see further changes to the WorldTour standings with the Volta a Catalunya winner taking home 400 points, 300 points at Dwars door Vlaanderen, 400 points at E3 Harelbeke and 500 points at Gent–Wevelgem. Cyclingnews will have reports, results and news from all of this week's WorldTour racing.

WorldTour standings - March 19

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 890 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 820 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 653 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 620 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 607 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 598 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 541 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 495 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 440 12 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 422 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 412 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 400 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 390 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 385 17 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 376 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 335 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 320 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 320 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 320 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 310 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 300 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 295 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 290 26 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 289 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 275 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 270 29 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 260 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 245