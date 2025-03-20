Ashlin Barry earns pair of silver medals at UCI Track Nations Cup - North American Roundup

PAS Racing names three US riders for U23 gravel project; Sunny King Criterium weekend will award state-level and collegiate road championship titles

Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men&#039;s Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey
Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men's Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Team USA captured silver in the men’s Team Pursuit at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey the weekend of March 15-16. The squad of Ashlin Barry, David Dononoske, Graeme Frisle and Anders Johnson also set a new National record with a time of 3:47. 

In addition to the silver medal, 17-year-old Barry, current US junior road and time trial national champion, placed second in the elite men’s Omnium.

