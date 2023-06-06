Uno-X get new sponsor and kit for Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 The new jersey for Uno-X (Image credit: Uno-X) The rear features the 'R' logo of REMA 1000 (Image credit: Uno-X) A new look for the Tour (Image credit: Uno-X)

Uno-X will have a different look for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, having attracted new sponsorship from supermarket chain REMA 1000.

The logo of REMA 1000, as well as its 'R' range of own-brand products, will feature prominently on a new, predominantly red, jersey design for the world's biggest races.

The team's current jersey is yellow at the top and red at the bottom, whereas the new design is all red but for a smaller yellow strip across the middle to house the Uno-X logo. The REMA 1000 branding features on the left chest and the sides, while the 'R' logo is housed on the sleeves and the back.

"It still feels a bit surreal that we're going to the Tour de France, but in a few weeks, we will be at the starting line," said Jens Haugland, general manager of the Uno-X team.

"It certainly gives us extra inspiration that we will showcase even more of Reitan Retail's brands on the jersey when we go to France."

REMA 1000 is owned by the same parent company as Uno-X, Reitan Retail, with 1000 stores across Norway and Denmark. The men's and women's teams will be using some of the nutrition products sold in store as they race the Tour this summer.

"At REMA 1000, we are proud to contribute to the performance environment in the Uno-X Pro Cycling Team with our R-products. The team's focus on nutrition is at an impressively high level," said Ingvill Måkestad Bovim, Clinical Nutritionist at REMA 1000 Norway.

Reitan Retail CEO Ole Robert Reitan added: "When we have a Norwegian-Danish professional team, placing the R-logo on the jersey elegantly links two of our most influential brands within these countries. I also think it contributes to building even greater internal pride. I am certainly very proud of what our teams have achieved."

Uno-X have come on leaps and bounds in recent years, starting out as a men's development squad for Danish and Norwegian talents before becoming a professional outfit in 2020 and applying for WorldTour status for 2023. They didn't make it, but have been rewarded with a first appearance at the Tour de France.

The women's squad, meanwhile, was launched in 2022 and immediately rode the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

"They work really like a WorldTour team already," said Alexander Kristoff, the former Milan-San Remo and Tour of Flanders champion who will feature at the Tour alongside the likes of former Tour de l'Avenir winner Tobias Halland Johannessen, Anthon Charmig, and Søren Wærenskjold.

Whereas the men's squad is made up entirely of Danes and Norwegians, the women's team features the Danish former world champion Amelie Dideriksen but also riders from eight different nationalities, including Dutchwoman Anouska Koster and Briton Hannah Barnes.

The two squads have taken seven wins so far in 2023, with Kristoff winning stages at the Volta ao Algarve and Tour of Norway and Amalie Dideriksen winning the GP Ecco-Struct/Thompson/Security Tools last month.