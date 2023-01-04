Tour de France 2023 wildcards go to Israel-Premier Tech and Uno-X
Euskaltel-Euskadi miss out on home Basque Grand Départ
Israel-Premier Tech will be at the Tour de France in 2023 despite their relegation from the WorldTour, while Uno-X have also been invited by the organisers to make their debut in cycling's biggest event.
The 18 WorldTour teams are automatically invited to all WorldTour races and the two best ranked ProTeams from 2022, also receive invitations, meaning Lotto Dstny and TotalEnergies will ride this year's Tour de France.
Race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had two wildcard places for teams of their choosing to complete the 22-team peloton.
Despite interest from Euskaltel-Euskadi, who would have been on home turf with the Grand Départ in the Basque Country, Israel-Premier Tech and Uno-X were announced as the final teams on the start line on Wednesday.
More to follow.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!