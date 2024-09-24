UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Mixed Relay start times

By
published

20 teams take part in six-rider team time trial

GLASGOW SCOTLAND AUGUST 08 LR Silver medalists Bruno Armirail Remi Cavagna Bryan Coquard Audrey Cordon Ragot Cedrine Kerbaol Juliette Labous and Team France gold medalists Stefan Bissegger Stefan Kung Mauro Schmid Elise Chabbey Nicole Koller Marlen Reusser and Team Switzerland and bronze medalists Miguel Heidemann Jannik Steimle Maximilian Richard Walscheid Ricarda Bauernfeind Lisa Klein Franziska Koch and Team Germany pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay a 403km race from Glasgow to Glasgow at the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 Day 6 UCIWT on August 08 2023 in Glasgow Scotland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Switzerland won the mixed relay at the 2023 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

A record number of teams have signed on to compete in the mixed relay time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, with 20 nations on the line in Zurich on Wednesday.

Two-time world champions Switzerland will be the final team down the start ramp but will be missing anchor Marlen Reusser, who has been out for the second half of the season with post-COVID syndrome.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Start OrderNation/RidersStart TIme
1Mongolia14:00:00
Row 1 - Cell 0 Tegshbayar BatsaikhanRow 1 - Cell 2
Row 2 - Cell 0 Temuulen KhadbaatarRow 2 - Cell 2
Row 3 - Cell 0 Jambaljamts SainbayarRow 3 - Cell 2
Row 4 - Cell 0 Enkhmaa EnkhturRow 4 - Cell 2
Row 5 - Cell 0 Anujin JinjiibadamRow 5 - Cell 2
Row 6 - Cell 0 Solongo TserenlkhamRow 6 - Cell 2
2Rwanda14:03:00
Row 8 - Cell 0 Vainqueur MasengeshoRow 8 - Cell 2
Row 9 - Cell 0 Samuel NiyonkuruRow 9 - Cell 2
Row 10 - Cell 0 Etienne TuyizereRow 10 - Cell 2
Row 11 - Cell 0 Diane IngabireRow 11 - Cell 2
Row 12 - Cell 0 Xaveline NirereRow 12 - Cell 2
Row 13 - Cell 0 Valentine NzayisengaRow 13 - Cell 2
3Afghanistan14:06:00
Row 15 - Cell 0 Qais HaidariRow 15 - Cell 2
Row 16 - Cell 0 Mohammad Islam JoratRow 16 - Cell 2
Row 17 - Cell 0 Ahmad MirzaeeRow 17 - Cell 2
Row 18 - Cell 0 Fariba HashimiRow 18 - Cell 2
Row 19 - Cell 0 Yulduz HashimiRow 19 - Cell 2
Row 20 - Cell 0 Marwa KarimiRow 20 - Cell 2
4Algeria14:09:00
Row 22 - Cell 0 Slimane BadlisRow 22 - Cell 2
Row 23 - Cell 0 Nasrallah Mohamed Aissa EssemianiRow 23 - Cell 2
Row 24 - Cell 0 Hamza MansouriRow 24 - Cell 2
Row 25 - Cell 0 Yasmine el MeddahRow 25 - Cell 2
Row 26 - Cell 0 Nesrine HouiliRow 26 - Cell 2
Row 27 - Cell 0 Imene MaldjiRow 27 - Cell 2
5China14:12:00
Row 29 - Cell 0 Zhen LiRow 29 - Cell 2
Row 30 - Cell 0 Xianjing LyuRow 30 - Cell 2
Row 31 - Cell 0 Chengshuo MiaoRow 31 - Cell 2
Row 32 - Cell 0 Xin TangRow 32 - Cell 2
Row 33 - Cell 0 Luyao ZengRow 33 - Cell 2
Row 34 - Cell 0 Qiuying ZhouRow 34 - Cell 2
6Ecuador14:15:00
Row 36 - Cell 0 Jonathan CaicedoRow 36 - Cell 2
Row 37 - Cell 0 Jhoffre Imbaquingo BenavidesRow 37 - Cell 2
Row 38 - Cell 0 Anderson Palma ChaucanesRow 38 - Cell 2
Row 39 - Cell 0 Miryam NunezRow 39 - Cell 2
Row 40 - Cell 0 Marcela Penafiel SolanoRow 40 - Cell 2
Row 41 - Cell 0 Natalia Vasquez AmayaRow 41 - Cell 2
7Ukraine14:18:00
Row 43 - Cell 0 Vitaliy HrynivRow 43 - Cell 2
Row 44 - Cell 0 Semen SimonRow 44 - Cell 2
Row 45 - Cell 0 Daniil YakovlevRow 45 - Cell 2
Row 46 - Cell 0 Yuliia BiriukovaRow 46 - Cell 2
Row 47 - Cell 0 Olha KulynychRow 47 - Cell 2
Row 48 - Cell 0 Olha ShekelRow 48 - Cell 2
8UCI World Cycling Centre14:21:00
Row 50 - Cell 0 Awet AmanRow 50 - Cell 2
Row 51 - Cell 0 Amir Arsalan AnsariRow 51 - Cell 2
Row 52 - Cell 0 Yafiet MulugetaRow 52 - Cell 2
Row 53 - Cell 0 Nika BobnarRow 53 - Cell 2
Row 54 - Cell 0 Eyeru GebruRow 54 - Cell 2
Row 55 - Cell 0 Lize-Ann LouwRow 55 - Cell 2
9Bulgaria14:24:00
Row 57 - Cell 0 Martin PapanovRow 57 - Cell 2
Row 58 - Cell 0 Yordan PetrovRow 58 - Cell 2
Row 59 - Cell 0 Emil StoynevRow 59 - Cell 2
Row 60 - Cell 0 Petya MinkovaRow 60 - Cell 2
Row 61 - Cell 0 Gergana StoyanovaRow 61 - Cell 2
Row 62 - Cell 0 Ivana TonkovaRow 62 - Cell 2
10Estonia14:27:00
Row 64 - Cell 0 Rait ArmRow 64 - Cell 2
Row 65 - Cell 0 Madis MihkelsRow 65 - Cell 2
Row 66 - Cell 0 Norman VahtraRow 66 - Cell 2
Row 67 - Cell 0 Laura Lizette SanderRow 67 - Cell 2
Row 68 - Cell 0 Elina TasaneRow 68 - Cell 2
Row 69 - Cell 0 Aidi Gerde TuiskRow 69 - Cell 2
11Canada15:41:00
Row 71 - Cell 0 Pier-Andre CoteRow 71 - Cell 2
Row 72 - Cell 0 Derek GeeRow 72 - Cell 2
Row 73 - Cell 0 Jonas WaltonRow 73 - Cell 2
Row 74 - Cell 0 Olivia BarilRow 74 - Cell 2
Row 75 - Cell 0 Ava HolmgrenRow 75 - Cell 2
Row 76 - Cell 0 Mara RoldanRow 76 - Cell 2
12Spain15:44:00
Row 78 - Cell 0 Markel Beloki FernandezRow 78 - Cell 2
Row 79 - Cell 0 David de la Cruz MelgarejoRow 79 - Cell 2
Row 80 - Cell 0 Raul Garcia PiernaRow 80 - Cell 2
Row 81 - Cell 0 Mireia Benito PellicerRow 81 - Cell 2
Row 82 - Cell 0 Paula Blasi CairolRow 82 - Cell 2
Row 83 - Cell 0 Eneritz Vadillo CrespoRow 83 - Cell 2
13Austria15:47:00
Row 85 - Cell 0 Philipp HofbauerRow 85 - Cell 2
Row 86 - Cell 0 Felix RitzingerRow 86 - Cell 2
Row 87 - Cell 0 Adrian StiegerRow 87 - Cell 2
Row 88 - Cell 0 Carina SchrempfRow 88 - Cell 2
Row 89 - Cell 0 Christina SchweinbergerRow 89 - Cell 2
Row 90 - Cell 0 Kathrin SchweinbergerRow 90 - Cell 2
14Denmark15:50:00
Row 92 - Cell 0 Mikkel Norsgaard BjergRow 92 - Cell 2
Row 93 - Cell 0 Mikkel HonoreRow 93 - Cell 2
Row 94 - Cell 0 Magnus Cort NielsenRow 94 - Cell 2
Row 95 - Cell 0 Emma Norsgaard BjergRow 95 - Cell 2
Row 96 - Cell 0 Rebecca KoernerRow 96 - Cell 2
Row 97 - Cell 0 Cecilie LudwigRow 97 - Cell 2
15United States15:53:00
Row 99 - Cell 0 Brandon McNultyRow 99 - Cell 2
Row 100 - Cell 0 Neilson PowlessRow 100 - Cell 2
Row 101 - Cell 0 Kevin VermaerkeRow 101 - Cell 2
Row 102 - Cell 0 Emily EhrlichRow 102 - Cell 2
Row 103 - Cell 0 Amber NebenRow 103 - Cell 2
Row 104 - Cell 0 Lauren StephensRow 104 - Cell 2
16Germany15:56:00
Row 106 - Cell 0 Marco BrennerRow 106 - Cell 2
Row 107 - Cell 0 Miguel HeidemannRow 107 - Cell 2
Row 108 - Cell 0 Maximilian SchachmannRow 108 - Cell 2
Row 109 - Cell 0 Franziska KochRow 109 - Cell 2
Row 110 - Cell 0 Liane LippertRow 110 - Cell 2
Row 111 - Cell 0 Antonia NiedermaierRow 111 - Cell 2
17Australia15:59:00
Row 113 - Cell 0 Michael MatthewsRow 113 - Cell 2
Row 114 - Cell 0 Ben O'ConnorRow 114 - Cell 2
Row 115 - Cell 0 Jay VineRow 115 - Cell 2
Row 116 - Cell 0 Grace BrownRow 116 - Cell 2
Row 117 - Cell 0 Brodie ChapmanRow 117 - Cell 2
Row 118 - Cell 0 Ruby Roseman-GannonRow 118 - Cell 2
18Italy16:02:00
Row 120 - Cell 0 Edoardo AffiniRow 120 - Cell 2
Row 121 - Cell 0 Mattia CattaneoRow 121 - Cell 2
Row 122 - Cell 0 Filippo GannaRow 122 - Cell 2
Row 123 - Cell 0 Elisa Longo BorghiniRow 123 - Cell 2
Row 124 - Cell 0 Soraya PaladinRow 124 - Cell 2
Row 125 - Cell 0 Gaia RealiniRow 125 - Cell 2
19France16:05:00
Row 127 - Cell 0 Bruno ArmirailRow 127 - Cell 2
Row 128 - Cell 0 Thibault GuernalecRow 128 - Cell 2
Row 129 - Cell 0 Benjamin ThomasRow 129 - Cell 2
Row 130 - Cell 0 Audrey Cordon RagotRow 130 - Cell 2
Row 131 - Cell 0 Cedrine KerbaolRow 131 - Cell 2
Row 132 - Cell 0 Juliette LabousRow 132 - Cell 2
20Switzerland16:08:00
Row 134 - Cell 0 Stefan BisseggerRow 134 - Cell 2
Row 135 - Cell 0 Johan JacobsRow 135 - Cell 2
Row 136 - Cell 0 Fabian WeissRow 136 - Cell 2
Row 137 - Cell 0 Elise ChabbeyRow 137 - Cell 2
Row 138 - Cell 0 Jasmin LiechtiRow 138 - Cell 2
Row 139 - Cell 0 Noemi RueggRow 139 - Cell 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.