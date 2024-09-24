UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Mixed Relay start times
20 teams take part in six-rider team time trial
A record number of teams have signed on to compete in the mixed relay time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, with 20 nations on the line in Zurich on Wednesday.
Two-time world champions Switzerland will be the final team down the start ramp but will be missing anchor Marlen Reusser, who has been out for the second half of the season with post-COVID syndrome.
Last year's runners-up France will be chased by the Swiss team at the tail end of the start list, with Italy's team, who were shut out of the medals in 2023, being third to last.
The Netherlands, who won the first mixed relay world title in 2019, will not be on the start line.
Mongolia will be the first team to start, with Olympian Jambaljamts Sainbayar anchoring the first half of the event, where three male riders complete 26.85 kilometres as a team time trial. When the second rider crosses the line, the three female riders will start their lap of the course.
Teams take off every three minutes, with teams from Rwanda - the hosts of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Afghanistan, Algeria, China, Ecuador, Ukraine, the UCI World Cycling Centre, Bulgaria and Estonia finishing off the first wave of teams starting between 14:00 and 14:27.
Canada kicks off the second wave at 15:41 followed by Spain, Austria, Denmark, the USA, Germany, Australia, Italy, France and Switzerland completing the start list.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Start times
|Start Order
|Nation/Riders
|Start TIme
|1
|Mongolia
|14:00:00
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Tegshbayar Batsaikhan
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Temuulen Khadbaatar
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Jambaljamts Sainbayar
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Enkhmaa Enkhtur
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Anujin Jinjiibadam
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Solongo Tserenlkham
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|2
|Rwanda
|14:03:00
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Vainqueur Masengesho
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Samuel Niyonkuru
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Etienne Tuyizere
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Diane Ingabire
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Xaveline Nirere
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Valentine Nzayisenga
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|3
|Afghanistan
|14:06:00
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Qais Haidari
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Mohammad Islam Jorat
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Ahmad Mirzaee
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Fariba Hashimi
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Yulduz Hashimi
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Marwa Karimi
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|4
|Algeria
|14:09:00
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Slimane Badlis
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Nasrallah Mohamed Aissa Essemiani
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 24 - Cell 0
|Hamza Mansouri
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|Yasmine el Meddah
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|Row 26 - Cell 0
|Nesrine Houili
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|Row 27 - Cell 0
|Imene Maldji
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|5
|China
|14:12:00
|Row 29 - Cell 0
|Zhen Li
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|Row 30 - Cell 0
|Xianjing Lyu
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|Row 31 - Cell 0
|Chengshuo Miao
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|Row 32 - Cell 0
|Xin Tang
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|Row 33 - Cell 0
|Luyao Zeng
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|Row 34 - Cell 0
|Qiuying Zhou
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|6
|Ecuador
|14:15:00
|Row 36 - Cell 0
|Jonathan Caicedo
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|Row 37 - Cell 0
|Jhoffre Imbaquingo Benavides
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|Row 38 - Cell 0
|Anderson Palma Chaucanes
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|Row 39 - Cell 0
|Miryam Nunez
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|Row 40 - Cell 0
|Marcela Penafiel Solano
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|Row 41 - Cell 0
|Natalia Vasquez Amaya
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|7
|Ukraine
|14:18:00
|Row 43 - Cell 0
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|Row 44 - Cell 0
|Semen Simon
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|Row 45 - Cell 0
|Daniil Yakovlev
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|Row 46 - Cell 0
|Yuliia Biriukova
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|Row 47 - Cell 0
|Olha Kulynych
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|Row 48 - Cell 0
|Olha Shekel
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|8
|UCI World Cycling Centre
|14:21:00
|Row 50 - Cell 0
|Awet Aman
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|Row 51 - Cell 0
|Amir Arsalan Ansari
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|Row 52 - Cell 0
|Yafiet Mulugeta
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|Row 53 - Cell 0
|Nika Bobnar
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|Row 54 - Cell 0
|Eyeru Gebru
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|Row 55 - Cell 0
|Lize-Ann Louw
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|9
|Bulgaria
|14:24:00
|Row 57 - Cell 0
|Martin Papanov
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|Row 58 - Cell 0
|Yordan Petrov
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|Row 59 - Cell 0
|Emil Stoynev
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|Row 60 - Cell 0
|Petya Minkova
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|Row 61 - Cell 0
|Gergana Stoyanova
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|Row 62 - Cell 0
|Ivana Tonkova
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|10
|Estonia
|14:27:00
|Row 64 - Cell 0
|Rait Arm
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|Row 65 - Cell 0
|Madis Mihkels
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|Row 66 - Cell 0
|Norman Vahtra
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|Row 67 - Cell 0
|Laura Lizette Sander
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|Row 68 - Cell 0
|Elina Tasane
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|Row 69 - Cell 0
|Aidi Gerde Tuisk
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|11
|Canada
|15:41:00
|Row 71 - Cell 0
|Pier-Andre Cote
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|Row 72 - Cell 0
|Derek Gee
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|Row 73 - Cell 0
|Jonas Walton
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|Row 74 - Cell 0
|Olivia Baril
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|Row 75 - Cell 0
|Ava Holmgren
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|Row 76 - Cell 0
|Mara Roldan
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|12
|Spain
|15:44:00
|Row 78 - Cell 0
|Markel Beloki Fernandez
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|Row 79 - Cell 0
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|Row 80 - Cell 0
|Raul Garcia Pierna
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|Row 81 - Cell 0
|Mireia Benito Pellicer
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|Row 82 - Cell 0
|Paula Blasi Cairol
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|Row 83 - Cell 0
|Eneritz Vadillo Crespo
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|13
|Austria
|15:47:00
|Row 85 - Cell 0
|Philipp Hofbauer
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|Row 86 - Cell 0
|Felix Ritzinger
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|Row 87 - Cell 0
|Adrian Stieger
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|Row 88 - Cell 0
|Carina Schrempf
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|Row 89 - Cell 0
|Christina Schweinberger
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|Row 90 - Cell 0
|Kathrin Schweinberger
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|14
|Denmark
|15:50:00
|Row 92 - Cell 0
|Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|Row 93 - Cell 0
|Mikkel Honore
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|Row 94 - Cell 0
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|Row 95 - Cell 0
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|Row 96 - Cell 0
|Rebecca Koerner
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|Row 97 - Cell 0
|Cecilie Ludwig
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|15
|United States
|15:53:00
|Row 99 - Cell 0
|Brandon McNulty
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|Row 100 - Cell 0
|Neilson Powless
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|Row 101 - Cell 0
|Kevin Vermaerke
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|Row 102 - Cell 0
|Emily Ehrlich
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|Row 103 - Cell 0
|Amber Neben
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|Row 104 - Cell 0
|Lauren Stephens
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|16
|Germany
|15:56:00
|Row 106 - Cell 0
|Marco Brenner
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|Row 107 - Cell 0
|Miguel Heidemann
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|Row 108 - Cell 0
|Maximilian Schachmann
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|Row 109 - Cell 0
|Franziska Koch
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|Row 110 - Cell 0
|Liane Lippert
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|Row 111 - Cell 0
|Antonia Niedermaier
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|17
|Australia
|15:59:00
|Row 113 - Cell 0
|Michael Matthews
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|Row 114 - Cell 0
|Ben O'Connor
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|Row 115 - Cell 0
|Jay Vine
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|Row 116 - Cell 0
|Grace Brown
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|Row 117 - Cell 0
|Brodie Chapman
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|Row 118 - Cell 0
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|18
|Italy
|16:02:00
|Row 120 - Cell 0
|Edoardo Affini
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|Row 121 - Cell 0
|Mattia Cattaneo
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|Row 122 - Cell 0
|Filippo Ganna
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|Row 123 - Cell 0
|Elisa Longo Borghini
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|Row 124 - Cell 0
|Soraya Paladin
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|Row 125 - Cell 0
|Gaia Realini
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|19
|France
|16:05:00
|Row 127 - Cell 0
|Bruno Armirail
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|Row 128 - Cell 0
|Thibault Guernalec
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|Row 129 - Cell 0
|Benjamin Thomas
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|Row 130 - Cell 0
|Audrey Cordon Ragot
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|Row 131 - Cell 0
|Cedrine Kerbaol
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|Row 132 - Cell 0
|Juliette Labous
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|20
|Switzerland
|16:08:00
|Row 134 - Cell 0
|Stefan Bissegger
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|Row 135 - Cell 0
|Johan Jacobs
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|Row 136 - Cell 0
|Fabian Weiss
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|Row 137 - Cell 0
|Elise Chabbey
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|Row 138 - Cell 0
|Jasmin Liechti
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|Row 139 - Cell 0
|Noemi Ruegg
|Row 139 - Cell 2
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.