UAE Team Emirates complete 2025 roster by signing former junior world champion

By
published

Julius Johansen makes return to the WorldTour on one-year deal at Emirati squad

Johansen rode all of 2024 out of the WorldTour after two seasons at Intermarché-Wanty
Johansen rode all of 2024 out of the WorldTour after two seasons at Intermarché-Wanty (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

UAE Team Emirates have confirmed their 2025 roster is now complete at 29 riders after the signing of former junior world champion Julius Johansen on a one-year deal.

It's a welcome return to the WorldTour for the Dane after his time at Intermarché-Wanty ended at the end of the 2023 season. He's been racing for Portuguese Continental team Sabgal-Anicolor since March, and describes this move to UAE as "a dream come true".

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.