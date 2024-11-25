UAE Team Emirates complete 2025 roster by signing former junior world champion
Julius Johansen makes return to the WorldTour on one-year deal at Emirati squad
UAE Team Emirates have confirmed their 2025 roster is now complete at 29 riders after the signing of former junior world champion Julius Johansen on a one-year deal.
It's a welcome return to the WorldTour for the Dane after his time at Intermarché-Wanty ended at the end of the 2023 season. He's been racing for Portuguese Continental team Sabgal-Anicolor since March, and describes this move to UAE as "a dream come true".
Johansen is a strong time trial rider and should fit into any UAE race roster as a solid domestique. His career didn't take off as expected after winning the junior road race at the Worlds in 2017 but he now has a second chance to find his potential.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust UAE Team Emirates has placed in me and for giving me this amazing opportunity. Joining such a professional and successful team is a dream come true," said the 25-year-old.
"I know this is the perfect environment for me to grow and develop as a rider with the guidance of the team’s experts. Being part of such a winning culture is truly inspiring, and I’m excited to help the team achieve many victories. I’m ready to give it my all.”
Johansen is UAE's fifth new signing for the 2025 season after Jhonatan Narváez, Florian Vermeersch, Rune Herregodts and development team graduate Pablo Torres were already announced.
“We’re very pleased to welcome Julius into the team. He has a lot of experience already at WorldTour level and we feel his profile can add strength to the team when it comes to supporting our leaders," said team principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti.
UAE's main focus will be on leader Tadej Pogačar repeating his absolute dominance shown in the 2024 season. But with several other leaders such as Adam Yates, João Almeida and Juan Ayuso, they always need more domestiques like Johansen.
He joins compatriot Mikkel Bjerg and fellow Scandinavian Vegard Stake Laengen in a powerful engine room.
UAE Team Emirates' completed roster for 2025
- João Almeida
- Igor Arrieta
- Juan Ayuso
- Filippo Baroncini
- Mikkel Bjerg
- Jan Christen
- Alessandro Covi
- Isaac del Toro
- Felix Großschartner
- Rune Herregodts
- Julius Johansen
- Vegard Stake Laengen
- Rafał Majka
- Brandon McNulty
- Juan Sebastián Molano
- António Morgado
- Jhonatan Narváez
- Domen Novak
- Ivo Oliveira
- Rui Oliveira
- Tadej Pogačar
- Nils Politt
- Pavel Sivakov
- Marc Soler
- Pablo Torres
- Florian Vermeersch
- Jay Vine
- Tim Wellens
- Adam Yates
