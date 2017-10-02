Two-year Orica-Scott extension for Sarah Roy

Image 1 of 5 Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sarah Roy (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sarah Roy after winning stage 4 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott Women) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Teammates congratulate Sarah Roy after her win at the Women's Tour stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sarah Roy will remain with the Orica-Scott Women's team through to the end of 2019 after signing a two-year contract. The 31-year-old joined the team in 2015 from Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 and has become a key rider on the roster.

In 2017, Roy has enjoyed her best season to date with a stage win of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, victory in the GP Cham-Hagendorn, and third place at GP de Plouay.

"I am really proud to be staying with Orica-Scott for what will be my fourth season," said Roy, the 2014 Australian criterium champion. "It is one of those teams that gets a lot of riders showing interest every year and the exposure is growing all the time. It definitely feels like more than a team, we've created a real family culture that is special to be a part of.

"All of the staff, including our mechanics, directors, swannies, managers and everyone involved in administration are as passionate and dedicated as the riders and we experience all of the highs and lows together as a team."

For Roy, it was an easy decision to re-sign with the team as she added the holistic approach from Orica has helped her grow and develop as both a rider and person.

"Orica-Scott not only supports my goals on the bike, but also my aspirations off the bike and it is values like these that are important to me," she said. "I am very thankful to Gerry Ryan who goes beyond merely being a team owner and sponsor with the huge part he plays in the creation of culture and commitment within the team."

Roy also credited her coach Nat Bates for her development in recent seasons and following her strong finish to season 2017, is already looking ahead to a big 2018 season.

"I am learning that cycling is a sport not to be rushed and that good performances come from hard work, experience and not worrying when things don't always go in your favour," she said. "I'm still relatively young in cycling years so an incredibly strong team, ready to achieve big things whilst enjoying the journey is a perfect fit for me."

Orica-Scott Women's sports director Gene Bates explained Roy will continue to be a key rider for the team in the coming seasons and expressed his delight at securing her services.

"We really welcome Sarah back to the team for 2018. She has been our revelation of the season with several fantastic results along the way including victories at the Tour of Britain and in Switzerland at Hagendorn alongside numerous podium places," Bates said.

"In varying races and on all kind of terrain, Sarah continues to show her talent, versatility and commitment to the team and her teammates. We are very excited that she will continue this path with us in the future."

Roy follows teammates Gracie Elvin and Annemiek van Vleuten in inking new deals with the team.