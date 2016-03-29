Tributes flow in for Daan Myngheer and Antoine Demoitie
Cycling mourns two rider deaths in two days
It has been a dark Easter weekend for the sport of cycling, which has been left to mourn the death of not one but two professional riders in the space of two cruel days.
Related Articles
Antoine Demoitié dies following Gent-Wevelgem crash
Myngheer in coma and fighting for his life after Criterium International heart attack
Riders, teammates and friends pay tribute to Antoine Demoitie
Daan Myngheer dies from heart attack
Eye witness describes Demoitie crash at Gent-Wevelgem
Gent-Wevelgem and the tragic loss of Antoine Demoitie - Cyclingnews Podcast
Almost 24 hours after it was announced that Antoine Demoitié had died of injuries sustained in a crash and motorbike collision at Gent-Wevelgem, news broke that Daan Myngheer, comatose and fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack at the Criterium International on Saturday, had passed away also.
As was the case with Demoitié, tributes for the 22-year-old flowed in from riders, teams, and friends across social media, with many expressing their sadness, paying their respects to the Belgian's loved ones, and simply trying to come to terms with a devastating couple of days.
"We will never forget you, Daan. Rest in peace, champion," read the message of Myngheer's team, Roubaix Lille Métropole, on Twitter, accompanied by a black and white image of the rider.
Elsewhere, numerous messages were posted by fellow riders.
Messages of support also came in from the French-speaking cycling community.
"RIP Daan. My condolences to his family and loved ones. A nightmarish weekend for cycling," said the Etixx-QuickStep rider Maxime Bouet, while Direct Energie rider Fabrice Jeandesboz added: "Dramatic weekend for cycling... My thoughts are with their loved ones. RIP."
After many called for action to be taken with regards to race vehicles and rider safety in the wake of Demoitié's death, Sam Dumoulin repeated calls for action to be taken to prevent any such tragedies ever repeating themselves in the future.
"Another difficult thing to wake up to," he wrote on Twitter. "Two deaths for different reasons to which we must find solutions: Let's do something about it! RIP Daan Myngheer."
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy