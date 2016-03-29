Gent-Wevelgem and the tragic loss of Antoine Demoitie - Cyclingnews Podcast
Interviews from E3 and Wevelgem with Cancellara, Sagan and Knaven
Tragedy struck this weekend with the death of Antoine Demoitie, who passed away after being hit by a race motorbike during Gent-Wevelgem. The Cyclingnews podcast team report from Belgium, where they covered the race before attending a press conference organised by the rider’s team, Wanty-Groupe Gobert. There, we hear from sporting director Hilare Van Der Scheuren, who in a touching tribute, shares his personal memories of Demoitie.
The Cyclingnews team of Sadhbh O’Shea and Barry Ryan also assess what Sunday’s tragic events mean for motorbike use in races and what could be done in the future to help increase safety.
We also look back at the racing at E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem.
Michal Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan ended the weekend with a victory apiece. Fabian Cancellara came out with nothing tangible to show for his efforts, but two strong performances prove he’s right on form. Barry and Sadhbh also pick out other standout performances from the weekend, including Tiesj Benoot and Sep Vanmarcke.
The podcast also features interviews with Fabian Cancellara, Peter Sagan and Servais Knaven.
