Daan Myngheer dies from heart attack

Image 1 of 2 Daan Myngheer (Roubaix Lille Métropole) (Image credit: VC Roubaix) Image 2 of 2 Daan Myngheer (Roubaix Lille Métropole) (Image credit: Velo Club de Roubaix)

Roubaix Lille Métropole have announced its rider Daan Myngheer has died from a heart attack the 22-year-old suffered on stage 1 of the Criterium International.

Myngheer lost contact with the peloton in the final 25km of the stage with medical staff quickly making contact with the Belgian. He suffered a heart attack in the ambulance, which was transporting him to the Ajaccio, and was placed on life support. Myngheer was then placed into an induced coma at the hospital.

The team made the announcement of his passing via its Facebook page, saying that Myngheer had passed away late Monday-night. Myngheer has donated his vital organs, according to the team.

"It is with great emotion that we announce the death of Daan. He lost his last race after struggling as a great champion," the statement said. "He died this Monday, March 28 at 7:08 p.m. in the presence of his parents, his sister Fleur and his partner Emely, in the hospital of Ajaccio."

"All our thoughts, sincere will to parents, his sister Fleur, Emely, as well as to the whole family."

"Rest in Peace Champion."

According to a report in Tuesday's L'Equipe, Myngheer had suffered a heart problem in a Belgian amateur race in 2014 but tests revealed no heart anomalies. He underwent tests in both Belgium and France during the winter to obtain his 2016 professional racing licence.

French police in Ajaccio have opened an investigation into Myngheer's death and questioned his teammates.

Myngheer's death is the second of the Easter weekend after Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Antoine Demoitié died from his injuries having been hit by a race motorcycle at Gent-Wevelgem.

The Belgian had turned professional with Team Verandas Willems in 2015, moving to French Roubaix Lille Métropole Continental team this season. He rode the 2015 Richmond World Championships with the U23 Belgian team, finishing 64th.

Cyclingnews extends its condolence to the friends, family and teammates of Daan Myngheer.