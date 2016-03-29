Oregon rider dies in collegiate road race in Washington

Randall Fox, a 29-year-old collegiate road racer, died following a crash during a collegiate road race on Saturday, near Flaming Geyser State, south of Black Diamond in Washington, as first reported in Velonews.

According to a police report, Randall lost control of his bike on a descent and collided with a guardrail. He was immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but died from his injuries.

The University of Washington hosted the three-day event that included a road race, team time trail and a criterium. According to a report in The Seattle Times, the King County Sheriff’s Office said that Fox was riding south on 218th Avenue Southeast near Southeast Green Valley Parkway in an organized race when he lost control of his bicycle and struck the guardrail.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Randall Fox, who died Saturday in Washington while competing for Oregon State. His untimely and tragic death is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and teammates,” USA Cycling posted on Facebook.

Fox was a Ph.D. candidate in mechanical engineering and a graduate teaching assistant at Oregon State University, according to addition information about Fox in the Velonews report. The university said it was making counseling services available to students who knew Fox, according to a report on Fox12 Oregon.

Fox's tragic death is one of three that occurred over the weekend. Antoine Demoitié died in hospital in Lille, on Monday, following his crash during Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. The Belgian rider, who raced for Wanty-Groupe Gobert, was 25 years old. Also on Monday, Daan Myngheer died from a heart attack suffered on stage 1 of the Criterium International. He was 22 years old and raced for Roubaix Lille Métropole.

