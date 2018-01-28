Trentin to join Mitchelton-Scott at Volta a Valenciana after early-season crash

Image 1 of 5 Thumbs up from Matteo Trentin on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Matteo Trentin winning his final race with the Quick-Step team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Trentin wins the final stage of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A smiling Matteo Trentin after his second career Paris-Tours victory (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 Matteo Trentin (QuickStep-Floors) after winning stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) is ready to start the 2018 season after recovering from injuries sustained in a crash while training near his home in Monaco in early January. The Italian is scheduled to join his new team at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana held from January 31 to February 4 in Spain.

"The recovery is going well and so I will use Valenciana as the first competitive test to recover the lost days a little better," Trentin said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mitchelton-Scott confirmed that following his crash Trentin broke one rib and sustained superficial wounds. In addition, doctor Robbart van Linschoten confirmed that Trentin fractured his right fifth rib and said he needed to take 10 days of rest before further assessment.

It was unclear when Trentin would start his season, however, Volta a Valenciana was is original start date with Mitchelton-Scott, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Although he did not miss any racing due to the injuries he will use the five-day race to catch up on training and to test out his form.

Trentin spent six seasons racing with variations of the Quick-Step Floors team but made the move to Mitchelton-Scott this season. His best results include two stage wins at the Tour de France, four at the Vuelta a España and one at the Giro d’Italia. He has also won Paris-Tours twice and was fourth in the road race at the world champions in Bergen last year.

He brings his Grand Tour experience along with his strengths in the Classics and as a sprinter to the Australian outfit. He will bolster a team that already has a strong crew for the Classics with Matt Hayman, Chris Juul Jensen and Luke Durbridge.

