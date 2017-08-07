Orica-Scott confirms Trentin arrival

Image 1 of 5 Stage winner and birthday boy Matteo Trentin (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos) Image 2 of 5 Matteo Trentin and Jasper Stuyven in a late escape at the RideLondon Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Trentin at the RideLondon Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Matteo Trentin finds some space at the RideLondon Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Matteo Trentin in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-Scott has confirmed Matteo Trentin will join the team from 2018 to strengthen its classics roster. Trentin moves across from Quick-Step Floors after six years with the Belgian squad.

Trentin is a two-time Tour de France stage winner and has also won a stage of his home Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia. He celebrated his 28th birthday last week by winning a stage at the Vuelta a Burgos.

“When I got in contact with the team I was straight away fascinated by the project and the role they saw for me in the spring Classics,” Trentin said in a team press release. “It’s been a great six years with Quick-Step Floors but for sure in the next two years I aim to make a further step in the Classics and in other races too. I know a few of the Orica-Scott riders from racing in the under 23s in Italy but I really look forward to getting to know everyone better and working well as a team.”

Orica-Scott has already announced Mikel Nieve for next season to boost their core of climbers. Trentin will be important for the team's Classics base, which includes Mat Hayman, Luke Durbridge and Alex Edmondson. The team also hopes that he can help support growing star Caleb Ewan in the sprints.

“Matteo has done six years at Quickstep so he has learnt in the best team possible the ‘ins and outs’ of the Flemish scene,” directeur sportif Matt White said. “He has been teammates with the best Classics riders in the world and now it´s his time to shine. We have a developing Classics team that has been together for a while now, plus some great older heads.

“On the Classics front, Matteo is a guy hungry for success and then coming off the back of working with Marcel Kittel he adds another element for a train we are building around our key sprinter Caleb Ewan. To have a guy who has been working directly with the fastest guy in the world is of immense value to Caleb.”

