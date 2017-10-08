Trentin ends Quick-Step Floors career in style with Paris-Tours win

Image 1 of 5 A smiling Matteo Trentin after his second career Paris-Tours victory (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Matteo Trentin winning his final race with the Quick-Step team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) puts in an attack (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Matteo Trentin wins Paris-Tours 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) and Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ASO)

With a second Paris-Tours victory, Matteo Trentin signed off from Quick-Step Floors in perfect style as he claimed his seventh win of the season.

The Italian made his move to Orica-Scott public in August but remained loyal to the Belgian Quick-Step team as he hit a purple patch of form. Trentin claimed four stage wins of the Vuelta a Espana, Primus Classic victory, fourth at the Worlds, and second at Binche-Chimay-Binche in the lead into his Paris-Tours victory.

Trentin won Paris-Tours in record pace back in 2015 and came into the race this year as a co-leader with defending champion Fernando Gaviria on Quick-Step Floors. While Gaviria missed a corner with seven kilometers to race and saw his hopes of a double extinguish, Trentin turned on the afterburners at the Côte de Beau Soleil.

Only teammate Niki Terpstra and Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) could maintain the speed of Trentin and with Quick-Step playing its cards to perfection, it quickly became a foregone conclusion that Trentin would be celebrating the win.

"The light rain and wet roads made for a strung out bunch, so on the first hill I said to myself it won't hurt to give it a go," Trentin reflected. "A first group formed, but then I went again and Niki came across. We played perfect tactics and Niki did an incredible work and a provided a superb lead-out in the last kilometer."

The 28-year-old turned professional with Quick-Step in 2011 and during his time with the team, has won two stages of the Tour de France, a stage of the Giro and taken 17 wins in total. Enjoying his first professional win in 2013, Trentin's previous best season tally of wins was four in 2015. With seven wins in 2017, he signs off from the top winning team in the peloton and expressed his pleasure in having done so.

"It's fantastic to end the season in such a manner. I want to thank to Quick-Step Floors for these seven years, it was an honour to ride with them and I’m proud of bringing down the curtain over my time here with a second victory in Paris-Tours," he said.

While Trentin has brought the curtain down on his season, Quick-Step Floors head to Tour of Guangxi next week aiming to add to its 52 team wins for 2017.