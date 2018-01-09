Trentin fractures rib in training crash
Italian’s debut with Mitchelton-Scott put on hold
Mitchelton-Scott has suffered another injury blow, with Matteo Trentin forced to miss at least 10 days of training after cracking a rib.
Related Articles
On Sunday, fellow Classics rider Luke Durbridge crashed during the Australian national road race championships, fracturing his right collarbone and suffering slight concussion. Durbridge will miss the Santos Tour Down Under but should return in time for the spring Classics, where he was due to team up with new signing, and Classics leader, Trentin.
The Italian crashed in training on Saturday near his home in Monaco. The news of his injury emerged via a report in Het Nieuwsblad, with Mitchelton-Scott eventually confirming the news.
The Australian WorldTour team said Trentin suffered a fractured rib and superficial wounds. Head doctor Robbart van Linschoten confirmed that Trentin fractured his right fifth rib and said he will take 10 days of rest before further assessment.
Mitchelton-Scott is due to begin an itinerant training camp in Spain on Friday but it is unclear if Trentin will join the camp. His season debut is still to be decided due his crash.
"I was training on Saturday with some hill efforts when I slipped on the downhill and went into a stone wall," Trentin explained. "When I saw I was more or less OK, I decided to try to go home by bike but after one minute I understood something was wrong because I had difficulty breathing, so my girlfriend picked me up and took me to the Monaco Hospital.
"I am on rest at the moment and can't do a lot but I am not in too much pain if I stay calm. I must thank Philippe Gilbert and Amaël Moinard who were training with me and were a nice help."
Mitchelton-Scott named Jack Bauer, new Australian national champion Alex Edmondson, Caleb Ewan, Mat Hayman, Damien Howson, Daryl Impey and Cameron Meyer for the Tour Down Under, targeting stage victories rather than overall success.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy