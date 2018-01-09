Trentin fractures rib in training crash

Image 1 of 5 Matteo Trentin (QuickStep-Floors) after winning stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 A smiling Matteo Trentin after his second career Paris-Tours victory (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Trentin wins the final stage of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 5 A hug for Matteo Trentin from Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 A face of concentration from Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Mitchelton-Scott has suffered another injury blow, with Matteo Trentin forced to miss at least 10 days of training after cracking a rib.

On Sunday, fellow Classics rider Luke Durbridge crashed during the Australian national road race championships, fracturing his right collarbone and suffering slight concussion. Durbridge will miss the Santos Tour Down Under but should return in time for the spring Classics, where he was due to team up with new signing, and Classics leader, Trentin.

The Italian crashed in training on Saturday near his home in Monaco. The news of his injury emerged via a report in Het Nieuwsblad, with Mitchelton-Scott eventually confirming the news.

The Australian WorldTour team said Trentin suffered a fractured rib and superficial wounds. Head doctor Robbart van Linschoten confirmed that Trentin fractured his right fifth rib and said he will take 10 days of rest before further assessment.

Mitchelton-Scott is due to begin an itinerant training camp in Spain on Friday but it is unclear if Trentin will join the camp. His season debut is still to be decided due his crash.

"I was training on Saturday with some hill efforts when I slipped on the downhill and went into a stone wall," Trentin explained. "When I saw I was more or less OK, I decided to try to go home by bike but after one minute I understood something was wrong because I had difficulty breathing, so my girlfriend picked me up and took me to the Monaco Hospital.

"I am on rest at the moment and can't do a lot but I am not in too much pain if I stay calm. I must thank Philippe Gilbert and Amaël Moinard who were training with me and were a nice help."

Mitchelton-Scott named Jack Bauer, new Australian national champion Alex Edmondson, Caleb Ewan, Mat Hayman, Damien Howson, Daryl Impey and Cameron Meyer for the Tour Down Under, targeting stage victories rather than overall success.