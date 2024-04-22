Absence of Cyclocross World Cup in US 'a step back' but could boost USCX

By Jackie Tyson
published

'Battle among the Cattle' in the works to boost discipline at Trek CX Cup weekend in Wisconsin

The Belgian stairs at the UCI Waterloo Cyclo-cross World Cup during the elite women's race 2021
The Belgian stairs at the UCI Waterloo Cyclo-cross World Cup during the elite women's race 2021 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

After a nine-year run of UCI Cyclocross World Cup rounds in the United States, the news came crashing down on Friday that the 2024-2025 calendar would forego any travel outside Europe. 

A revised 12-race schedule did not include a stop in the rural countryside of Waterloo, Wisconsin, and elite riders have responded with mixed emotions, including that it could be seen as "a step back in the progression of our sport".

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).