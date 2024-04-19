No US rounds on compact 2024-2025 Cyclocross World Cup calendar

By Laura Weislo
UCI adds round in Sardinia, 'protected event' status for races outside Belgium, Netherlands

Belgian Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first round of the UCI World Cup Cyclocross competition in Waterloo Wisconsin
Belgian Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first round of the UCI World Cup Cyclocross competition in Waterloo Wisconsin (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI announced the Cyclocross World Cup calendar for 2024-2025 with sweeping changes including a much later start with the first round on November 24th, and a lack of any rounds in the United States, which had been a fixture of the early season since 2015 with the first World Cup in Las Vegas.

The 2024-2025 calendar will include events in Dublin, Besançon and Benidorm and a new round in Oristano, Sardinia taking the place of the snowy event in Val di Sole. All four of these events have been given 'protected status', meaning the UCI can refuse registration of any race taking place on the day of or the day before the protected World Cup round.

