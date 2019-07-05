Trending

Trek-Segafredo show off new white jersey design at Tour de France teams presentation

Special jerseys to be worn by Richie Porte and teammates during July's race to battle heat

Image 1 of 8

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at the team presentation at the Tour de France

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at the team presentation at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

There's even a matching cap for Trek-Segafredo's special 2019 Tour de France kit

There's even a matching cap for Trek-Segafredo's special 2019 Tour de France kit
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 3 of 8

Matching track mitts for Trek-Segafredo's special 2019 Tour de France kit

Matching track mitts for Trek-Segafredo's special 2019 Tour de France kit
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 4 of 8

Trek-Segafredo's special one-off white and red jersey for the 2019 Tour de France

Trek-Segafredo's special one-off white and red jersey for the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 5 of 8

Trek-Segafredo's special one-off white and red jersey for the 2019 Tour de France will help them combat the heat

Trek-Segafredo's special one-off white and red jersey for the 2019 Tour de France will help them combat the heat
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 6 of 8

The Trek-Segafredo in their special jerseys for the 2019 Tour de France at the teams presentation in Brussels

The Trek-Segafredo in their special jerseys for the 2019 Tour de France at the teams presentation in Brussels
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 7 of 8

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) leads his teammates at the 2019 Tour de France teams presentation in Brussels

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) leads his teammates at the 2019 Tour de France teams presentation in Brussels
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 8 of 8

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at the team presentation at the Tour de France

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at the team presentation at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Bora-Hansgrohe revealed their special white and green jerseys for this year's Tour de France, and Lotto Soudal announced their slightly changed Soudal Lotto jerseys, Trek-Segafredo displayed their one-off white jerseys at the Tour teams presentation in Brussels on Thursday.

As a number of other teams have in the past, Trek-Segafredo have opted for a predominantly white design for their riders to wear during the heat of July's race.

While the team's all-black shorts remain unchanged, kit manufacturer Santini are also providing the team with special white-and-red track mitts and cotton caps to complete the look, with the replica kit also being made available for the public to buy.

"Competing in the Tour de France is always special for any athlete, but being part of a team as tight-knit as ours makes it even more so," team leader and GC hopeful Richie Porte said in a press release.

"I really loved the Santini racing kits from the get-go, and I personally think the Trek-Segafredo jersey is one of the nicest looking kits in the peloton," the Australian continued. "I really like the white jersey designed especially for the Tour, too, because July in France can be scorching hot, so it's nice to have this white-colour jersey."

Cycling governing body the UCI states in its rules that teams are permitted to use a different, one-off kit during just one race a year, and the Tour de France is often chosen by teams for both maximum exposure – such as Team Sky's Ocean Rescue campaign at last year's race – or as an opportunity to field a lighter-coloured kit than normal to combat the summer heat.