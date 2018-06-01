Team Sky and Chris Froome launch new Tour de France kit

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome (Team Sky) shows off the new jersey for the Tour de France (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome (Team Sky) shows off the new jersey (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky's 2018 Tour de France kit (Image credit: Team Sky)

Chris Froome and Team Sky are set to race in a new kit at the Tour de France. Partnering with Sky Ocean Rescue, the British WorldTour team has also pledged to remove all single-use plastic from the operation by 2020.

Although Froome’s participation at the Tour de France is uncertain due to his ongoing salbutamol case stemming from last year’s Vuelta a Espana, he is excited about the partnership.





In order to clear up any possible confusion, Team Sky clarified that their riders would not be racing in the jersey made from ocean plastic.

“The performance of Team Sky’s clothing is a major priority and the number of different items required for performance is significant. As such, we are not in a position to wear the jersey made from ocean plastic for the Tour de France itself this year. As well as wearing the jersey at the Team presentation, our riders will also wear the bespoke kit for any potential podium activity during the Tour de France.”

This is not the first time Team Sky have changed their kit for a worthy cause. In 2011 they wore arguably their best-ever kit for the Rainforest Rescue.

