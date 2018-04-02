Tour of Flanders Women's WorldTour - Highlights
Watch Anna van der Breggen storm to victory in Oudenaarde
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won the 2018 Tour of Flanders from a solo breakaway on Sunday. Her teammate Amy Pieters sprinted to second and became the new leader of the UCI Women's WorldTour, while former winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was in third.
The Tour of Flanders marked the sixth round of the 2018 Women's WorldTour. Riders lined up at the start-finish line in Oudenaarde and took on a 151km course that included five cobblestone sectors and 11 climbs, which included Muur-Kapelmur, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg before the run-in to the finish line.
Watch the highlights video from the UCI Women's WorldTour.
