Tour of Flanders Women's WorldTour - Highlights

Anna van der Breggen rides solo to the finish of Tour of Flanders

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won the 2018 Tour of Flanders from a solo breakaway on Sunday. Her teammate Amy Pieters sprinted to second and became the new leader of the UCI Women's WorldTour, while former winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was in third.

The Tour of Flanders marked the sixth round of the 2018 Women's WorldTour. Riders lined up at the start-finish line in Oudenaarde and took on a 151km course that included five cobblestone sectors and 11 climbs, which included Muur-Kapelmur, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg before the run-in to the finish line.

