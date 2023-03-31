Tour of Flanders recon gallery gets a twist: Belgian paper labels Ceratizit riders 'cyclotourists'

The days before the Tour of Flanders are set aside for the racers to pre-ride the course and get familiar with the cobbled climbs. Inevitably the stars are closely followed by photographers looking for images to go along with their pre-race coverage.

This year, the annual reconnaissance gallery got a strange twist as the printed edition of the Belgian paper Het Laatste Nieuws misidentified Ceratizit-WNT's Marta Lach - standing in the background of an image of Wout van Aert on the Koppenberg - as a 'cyclotourist'.

The gaffe was brought to the attention of the German team on social media, which responded with a generous invitation. "We appreciate mistakes happen but they still happen too often," Ceratizit-WNT's post read.

"@HLN_BE you're welcome to come join us on Sunday so you can get more insight on our side of the peloton. If not Sunday @martusialach would be happy to take you bikepacking instead. Just let us know which you prefer😊"

The Polish rider is part of Ceratizit-WNT's six-rider team for the Tour of Flanders Women's WorldTour race along with Italians Alice Maria Arzuffi and Arianna Fidanza, Luxemobourger Nina Berton, Germany's Lea Lin Teutenberg and Dutch rider Mylene de Zoete. Perhaps the lack of a Belgian presence on the UCI Continental Women's team has led to the outlet's inattention.

All eyes in Belgium are most certainly on Van Aert and Ceratizit-WNT did their recon on Thursday, his fellow Belgian race favourite, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), the women's defending champion and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) previewed the route with teammates on Friday.

Tour of Flanders reconnaissance gallery

Image 1 of 17 Matteo Trentin and Tadej Pogačar on the Paterberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) rides up the Paterberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) during the pre-ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Dstny) on the Paterberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Brent Van Moer, Florian Vermeersch and Frederik Frison ride the Tour of Flanders route (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Liv Racing Teqfind riders pictured on the Paterberg during preparations for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Lotte Kopecky and Christine Majerus (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Wout van Aert on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Nathan Van Hooydonck and Wout van Aert with another rider who may or may not be an actual cyclotourist (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Wout van Aert passes the Ceratizit team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marta Lach stopped to let Wout van Aert go by (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jumbo-Visma during their reconnaissance for Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Astana during their reconnaissance for Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) An empty Paterberg in Kluisbergen days before the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tents set up along the Kwaremont for VIPs ahead of Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We appreciate mistakes happen but they still happen too often.@HLN_BE you're welcome to come join us on Sunday so you can get more insight on our side of the pelotonIf not Sunday @martusialach would be happy to take you bikepacking instead. Just let us know which you prefer😊 pic.twitter.com/uWvSrY8O1BMarch 31, 2023 See more

