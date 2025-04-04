Tadej Pogačar blasts up Oude Kwaremont at 40kph in final Tour of Flanders recon

By published

Riders enjoy dry summer weather before Sunday's big races

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates takes part in a track reconaissance two days ahead of the Tour des Flandres (Tour of Flanders) cycling race in Kluisbergen on April 4, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Tadej Tadej Pogačar during his final Tour of Flanders recon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar appeared to play mind games with rivals and perhaps hinted at his Tour of Flanders tactics by blasting up the Oude Kwaremont climb at a reported 40kph during a final reconnaissance ride on Friday. 

A number of leading men's and women's teams carried out a final recon ride on the Tour of Flanders route Friday, enjoying the warm and sunny weather that is expected to continue during the weekend but Pogcar stole the limelight with his huge effort. The spring-like conditions are expected to inspire fast races, though crosswinds from the east of up to 30kph could also be a key factor.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

