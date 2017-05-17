Trending

Tour of California: Stage 3 highlights - Video

16th career Cali stage win for world champion Peter Sagan

Rick Zabel, Peter Sagan and Simon Consonni on the stage 3 podium

Rick Zabel, Peter Sagan and Simon Consonni on the stage 3 podium

It was a familiar story on stage 3 of the Tour of California as world champion Peter Sagan punched his way up the Morro Bay finishing straight for his 16th career stage win at the race. Sagan's win, Bora-Hansgrohe's second in two days, increased his record as the most successful rider at the North American race as he beat home Katusha-Alpecin's Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates).

Related Articles

Tour of California: Sagan wins in Morro Bay

Sagan assumes 'King of California' crown with stage 3 win

Tour of California: Trek-Segafredo longs for harder stages

On the day for the sprinters, there was no change to the general classification with Rafa Majka continuing to lead George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) by two seconds and Sky's Ian Boswell by 14 seconds.  