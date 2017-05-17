Tour of California: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Rick Zabel, Peter Sagan and Simon Consonni on the stage 3 podium

It was a familiar story on stage 3 of the Tour of California as world champion Peter Sagan punched his way up the Morro Bay finishing straight for his 16th career stage win at the race. Sagan's win, Bora-Hansgrohe's second in two days, increased his record as the most successful rider at the North American race as he beat home Katusha-Alpecin's Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates).

On the day for the sprinters, there was no change to the general classification with Rafa Majka continuing to lead George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) by two seconds and Sky's Ian Boswell by 14 seconds.