Tour of Britain time trial tech - gallery

Image 1 of 38 Wanty-Groupe Gobert rode a Cube C68 TT bike equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace and Fulcrum wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 38 Tony Martin's custom painted S-Works Shiv (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 38 The former world TT champion rolls on HED wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 38 Condor-JLT's TT offering (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 38 An Italian cockpit for the British team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 38 Caleb Ewan warms up ahead of his TT effort aboard a Scott Plasma (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 38 Jochem Hoekstra's Cervelo P3 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 38 Sometimes the best solution isn't the most technologically advanced (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 38 Trek-Segafredo's Jacopo Mosca rides a Trek Speed Concept (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 38 Tom Dumoulin's spare TT bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 38 Many riders wore aero overshoes for the TT (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 38 Speedplay Zero Aero pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 38 The cockpit for Hayden McCormick of ONE Pro Cycling (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 38 ONE Pro use Black Inc wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 38 Ceramic Speed pulleys on the Factor bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 38 Infocrank provide ONE Pro Cycling with their power data (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 38 A unique seat rail system on the Factor (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 38 The TRP front brake sits behind the fork for aerodynamic efficiency (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 38 A bit of bling for the pro continental team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 38 Caja Rural rode the Bristol ITT on Fuji Norcoms (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 38 Team Madison Genesis use Ridley Dean TT bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 38 Jorge Arcas' Canyon Speedmax CF SLX in Movistar livery (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 38 Ben Swift adds some extra material to the tip of his saddle to help stay in the perfect position (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 38 Ben Swift's cockpit in rainy Bristol (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 38 The headtube on the Bolide is all about aerodynamics and integration (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 38 BMC's Timemachine TM01 features a fully integrated front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 38 Lotto-Soudal raced against the clock on the latest Ridley Dean with Campagnolo wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 38 Guess who this bike belongs to? (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 38 A simple solution to cover up the valve holes in the disc wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 38 Bradley Wiggins' TT bike equipped with an Elite Crone Cx Aero bottle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 38 Bradley Wiggins' bike is fitted with a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 38 Not a bad spare bike to have lying around (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 38 Stephen Cummings' Cervelo P5 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 38 Spot the Magura hydraulic brakes underneath the bottom bracket (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 38 Stephen Cummings rides a Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 38 Stephen Cummings' cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 38 Cummings' Cervelo P5 is equipped with Magura hydraulic brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 38 The Black Inc front wheel rolls on a Ceramic Speed front hub (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Tony Martin took the first of two stages on the penultimate day of the Tour of Britain. The split stage day in Bristol consisted of an individual time trial in the morning and slightly unconventional criterium-style race through the same course in the afternoon. We took this opportunity to take a look at some of the TT tech on show.

The individual time trial is where races can be won or lost and marginal gains are of the utmost importance. In the gallery above you can see just how personal a time trial set-up is for the riders. The latest aerodynamic technologies were seen combined with a lot of the much less technologically advanced electrical tape.

