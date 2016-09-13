Tour of Britain time trial tech - gallery

A closer look at the equipment on show on stage 7a of the Tour of Britain
Tony Martin took the first of two stages on the penultimate day of the Tour of Britain. The split stage day in Bristol consisted of an individual time trial in the morning and slightly unconventional criterium-style race through the same course in the afternoon. We took this opportunity to take a look at some of the TT tech on show.
The individual time trial is where races can be won or lost and marginal gains are of the utmost importance. In the gallery above you can see just how personal a time trial set-up is for the riders. The latest aerodynamic technologies were seen combined with a lot of the much less technologically advanced electrical tape.
Swipe or click through the gallery above to see what was on show during the race.
