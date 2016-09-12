Bradley Wiggins' custom Pinarello Dogma F8
The bike used by Wiggins at the Tour of Britain
Following Olympic success in Rio last month, Bradley Wiggins and his teammate, Owain Doull, received a custom painted Pinarello ahead of the 2016 edition of the Tour of Britain. The Union flag dominates the frame with gold decals and, on Wiggins' bike, a selection of his palmares adorns the top tube.
Related Articles
The Dogma F8 frame is equipped with SRAM Red eTap, Zipp 404 wheels, SRM powermeter, Continental tyres and Wiggins' preferred Fizik Arione saddle.
The selected palmares on the top tube include; Stuttgart 2003, Athens 2004, Mallorca 2007, Manchester 2008, Beijing 2008, Tour de France 2012, London 2012, Ponferrada 2014 and Rio 2016.
Wiggins opted to ride the Bristol time trial on the penultimate day of the race on his road bike, rather than a TT bike, lapping up the cheers and applause of the thousands of fans at the roadside. It is more than likely to be his final road race ahead of the London and Ghent six-day track races this autumn. Wiggins has been the poster boy for British cycling over the past years and the British fans at the roadside certainly let him know it.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the former Tour of Britain champions' bike.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy