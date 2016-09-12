Bradley Wiggins' custom Pinarello Dogma F8

Image 1 of 15 Sir Bradley Wiggins during stage 7a of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 Wiggins' preferred perch is the Fizik Arione (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 15 53-39 chainrings for the Olympic champion, he also uses SRAM Red eTap (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 15 Conditions were a little wet during the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 15 Gold Pinarello decals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 15 The Union Flag dominates the frame's design (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 15 Gold decals on the forks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 15 Zipp 404 wheels for Wiggo (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 15 The electronic wireless groupset contributes to a tidy cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 15 SRAm Red eTap shifter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 15 Wiggins prefers his bar tape all the way to the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 15 Wiggins palmares adorns the top tube of the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 15 Wiggins was number 21 for the 2016 edition of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 15 Sir Bradley Wiggins' custom painted Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 15 Sir Bradley Wiggins' view from the saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Following Olympic success in Rio last month, Bradley Wiggins and his teammate, Owain Doull, received a custom painted Pinarello ahead of the 2016 edition of the Tour of Britain. The Union flag dominates the frame with gold decals and, on Wiggins' bike, a selection of his palmares adorns the top tube.

The Dogma F8 frame is equipped with SRAM Red eTap, Zipp 404 wheels, SRM powermeter, Continental tyres and Wiggins' preferred Fizik Arione saddle.

The selected palmares on the top tube include; Stuttgart 2003, Athens 2004, Mallorca 2007, Manchester 2008, Beijing 2008, Tour de France 2012, London 2012, Ponferrada 2014 and Rio 2016.

Wiggins opted to ride the Bristol time trial on the penultimate day of the race on his road bike, rather than a TT bike, lapping up the cheers and applause of the thousands of fans at the roadside. It is more than likely to be his final road race ahead of the London and Ghent six-day track races this autumn. Wiggins has been the poster boy for British cycling over the past years and the British fans at the roadside certainly let him know it.

