Tour de France Femmes winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot taking home 10 times less prize money than Tadej Pogačar is the wrong comparison to make, says race director

Marion Rousse explains prize money differences between men's and women's Tour as ASO reveals which teams won what at the 2025 race

Second-placed FDJ-SUEZ team&#039;s Dutch rider Demi Vollering, winner Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and third-placed Canyon//SRAM Racing team&#039;s Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma celebrate on the podium for the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race at the end of the 9th and final stage (out of 9) 124.1 km from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel, in Chatel, eastern France on August 3, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Race director Marion Rousse alongside the final overall podium at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's historic overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes, Visma-Lease a Bike were confirmed as the top-earning team by organisers ASO, taking home €76,190 from the nine days of racing.

This included prize money from the Dutch team's three stage wins: one for Vos, two for Ferraind-Prévot, but was mostly made up of the €50,000 received for the latter winning the yellow jersey, France's first in either the men's or women's Tour for more than 30 years.

