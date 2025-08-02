'The country is behind you!' - Back-to-back stage wins at the Tour de France Femmes earn Maëva Squiban praise from Emmanuel Macron

The French president showed his support for the 23-year-old sensation from UAE Team ADQ on Friday after she claimed her second victory in as many days at her home race

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Maeva Squiban of France and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France.
Maëva Squiban celebrates her second consecutive stage win at the Tour de France Femmes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly the breakout star of this year's Tour de France Femmes so far, back-to-back stage wins for Maëva Squiban have launched her to overnight fame not just within the cycling world, but across the entire nation of France as well.

The UAE Team ADQ rider claimed her first success at WorldTour level with just the third professional victory of her career on stage 6, as she went solo with an attack from the peloton on the Col du Chansert with 32.3km to go, before holding off the peloton all the way to the finish in Ambert.

