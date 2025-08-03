'I still have plenty of races I didn't win yet' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's road racing ambitions won't end with Tour de France Femmes triumph

By published

France's first Tour champion since the 1980s eyes bids for Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot celebrates with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey on the podium for the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race at the end of the 9th and final stage (out of 9), 124.1 km from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel, in Chatel eastern France, on August 3, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates her Tour de France Femmes victory on the final podium in Châtel (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest addition to Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's glittering palmarès is complete, the Frenchwoman soloing home to secure a dominant Tour de France Femmes victory high in the Alps at Châtel.

Hers was a victory built at even higher altitude, soaring away from the rest of the peloton on the road to the summit of the Col de la Madeleine and taking a two-and-a-half-minute lead going into the final day.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.