'Took a lot to get the motivation again' - Anna Henderson bounces back from breaking collarbone twice to Olympic silver

Brit takes second behind Grace Brown in biggest result of her career after injury-plagued 2024 season

Anna Henderson takes silver in Paris Olympics time trial (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

When Anna Henderson broke her collarbone for the second time this season on April 28, it was the thought of the Paris 2024 Olympics that kept her motivated, with the Brit paying back everyone who helped her return to form with a stunning silver medal performance in Saturday's time trial.

It was at the Vuelta España Femenina where Henderson crashed in the finale 3km of stage 1 and broke her collarbone again, after suffering the same injury on February 15 on her first race day of the year in Valenciana.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

