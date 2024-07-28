‘I can be really proud to go out on such a high’ – Grace Brown signing off in style with Olympic Games gold

By
Contributions from
published

Retiring Victorian rider takes Australia’s first ever Olympic Games time trial win, now turns attention to road race

Picture by Alex WhiteheadSWpixcom 27072024 Paris 2024 Olympics Road Cycling Womens Time Trial 324km Invalides to Pont Alexandre III Paris France Grace Brown of Australia wins Gold
Grace Brown (Australia) on the hot seat to stay at the women's individual time trial at the 2024 Olympic Games (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

When Grace Brown started out as a runner, she thought that perhaps there was a chance, if all went well, that maybe she could get picked for an Olympic Games team but a switch to the bike has now delivered an even bigger dream. The 32 year old Australian is set to walk away from a six-year career as a professional cyclist, with a cache of prestigious victories, including the ultimate prize of an Olympic gold medal.

The Paris Games had always loomed large in the Victorian's plans for her 2024 season, with clear potential clear to clinch a time trial medal given her fourth in Tokyo and silver medals at the last two world championships. Then in June she raised the already high stakes further, announcing that this Olympics and this season would be her last, and concluding the retirement announcement by saying 'let's see if I can sign off in style'. 

There may still be some some key goals of the season left but, no matter what happens next, after her stellar time trial performance on the rain soaked roads of Paris on Saturday Brown has clearly delivered on her sign off goal. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

With contributions from