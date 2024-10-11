Andorra to hold its first homegrown professional road race in 2025

Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica to run for 145km entirely inside tiny Pyrenean country

The 2018 Vuelta a España during its ascent of the Coll De Ordino in Andorra
After decades of hosting stages of the Volta a Catalunya, Vuelta a España and Tour de France, in 2025 the Principality of Andorra is set to have its own professional road race, the Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica. 

Consisting of a short but very punchy route that remains entirely within the frontiers of the tiny Pyrenean state, the MoraBanc peloton will face 4,300 metres of vertical climbing in just 145 kilometres.

